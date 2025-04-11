The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14: Maomao solves the dancing ghost's mystery as Xiaolan makes a grave mistake

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 was released on March 11, 2025. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 saw Maomao visiting the Diamond Pavilion with Jinshi to uncover the mystery of the dancing ghost. After a brief investigation, Maomao revealed that the ghost was just a curtain moving, with an image of a face reflected from a copper mirror.

The installment also focuses on the new eunuchs who complained about bullying from the local ladies-in-waiting. So, Jinshi visited them and assured them that they would be placed in a different location where their abilities would be much more fruitful. The episode ended with Xiaolan making a grave error and spilling a eunuch's ice that was to be brought to a high-ranking consort.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14: The dancing ghost comes out as a reflection as Xiaolan's stay at the Imperial Palace might be compromised

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14, titled Dancing Ghost, commenced with a focus on Maomao as her fellow lady-in-waiting reprimanded her for accepting the case of a consort outside of the Jade Pavilion. As expected, Jinshi visited the Jade Pavilion regarding the recent case of the dancing ghost at the Diamond Pavilion.

Again, Jinshi and Lady Gyokuyou confronted each other about Maomao's possession as the female protagonist kept thinking of the 'awkward' encounter with Jinshi she had during the recent field trip. Maomao was then allowed to leave with Jinshi, and they entered the Diamond Pavilion to solve the ghost mystery.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 saw Lady Lishu welcoming them as Jinshi immediately went to the case and asked the consort to show him the scene where the ghost appeared. Lady Lishu took Jinshi and Maomao to the bathhouse room and revealed that she had seen a ghost dancing in the storeroom just beside the bathhouse room.

The dancing ghost as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As Lady Lishu started getting scared, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 saw the Diamond Pavilion's ladies-in-waiting downgrading her, claiming that Lady Lishu has always been an attention seeker. To give Lady Lishu more privacy, Jinshi asked the ladies-in-waiting for some tea, as all of them immediately left to impress the male protagonist with a high-quality tea.

While they were out, Maomao started her investigation. Looking at the architecture of the Pavilion, Maomao asked for the house's blueprints and realized that the dancing ghost might be a fake image. So, to demonstrate this before Lady Lishu, Maomao returned to the bathhouse room and asked if the consort pulled the bath plug after taking a bath.

Jinshi confiscating the head lady-in-waiting's hairpin (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

After Lady Lishu nodded, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 saw Maomao break down the entire mystery. After Lady Lishu pulled the plug, the water flowed to the underground channels while passing through the storeroom. The storeroom had cracks on the ground, and the steam from the passing water emerged, causing the curtains of the room to start moving.

The face of the ghost was generated through the reflection from a nearby copper mirror that was very dear to the consort. As Maomao concluded her investigation and solved the mystery, the ladies-in-waiting returned. The head lady-in-waiting grabbed the copper mirror, claiming that Lady Lishu should give it to one of her ladies-in-waiting, as the mirror was getting old.

For the first time, Lady Lishu showed rage and snatched the mirror from the lady-in-waiting. Jinshi then jumped in, taking back the lady-in-waiting's hairpin (which gave her head status) and warned her to practice respect with her consort. After returning to his office, Gaoshun brought the case of the recently-admitted eunuchs before Jinshi, who were complaining about getting bullied.

Xiaolan as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The next day, in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14, Jinshi visited the enuchs and saw that one of them couldn't use his left arm. He assured them they would be relocated to a better place where their abilities would be utilized.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 14 ended with a shout from a nearby area where Xiaolan toppled a eunuch's cart that had a big block of ice. The eunuch grieved as the ice was supposed to be delivered to a high-ranking consort, and a failed delivery could mean his execution.

