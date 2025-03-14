The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10: Maomao has a close call with death as she encounters a ghost

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 was released on March 14, 2025. The episode saw the addition of new maids to the Jade Palace. Afterward, Maomao accompanied Yinghua to a gathering of ladies-in-waiting that an elderly maid hosted. The maids gathered in a cramped room and told horror stories. From the very start, Maomao was feeling skeptical about the meeting.

As everyone continued telling their horror stories, Maomao started feeling dizzy. Soon, the female protagonist also noticed Shisui's presence. After everyone's stories concluded, the hostess told a story that seemed too surreal.

Fortunately, Maomao quickly acted as she realized that everyone was getting poisoned by the burning wood. Moreover, as Lady Hongniang hinted, the hostess could even be a ghost of a former maid who died during the previous Emperor's reign.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10: Maomao and maids tell horror tales in the presence of a ghost

The new ladies-in-waiting as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10, titled A Ghost Story, commenced with a focus on the Jade Palace as Lady Gyokuyou introduced the newly added maids to Maomao. These maids were triplets from Yinghua's hometown, making them a safe addition to the Palace when Lady Gyokuyou was pregnant.

Despite Maomao's amazing memory, she couldn't differentiate between these triplets. Afterward, Maomao even showed the newly appointed maids her pathetic side by opting not to leave her store room. However, she eventually came to a truce with the Palace's ladies-in-waiting, and as a reward, YInghua invited Maomaot to a gathering that was to take place at night.

The hostess escorting Maomao and Yinghua (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 then shifted to nighttime as Yinghua and Maomao were on their way towards the gathering. The gathering took place in an old room inside the Jade Palace, and Maomao was very skeptical about it.

After reaching the gathering point, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 saw an elderly maid greet Maomao and Yinghua. The maid then escorted these two to a room where more ladies-in-waiting were sitting around some burning wood.

The hostess then sat down and commenced the gathering, where everyone was to tell horror stories as a source of entertainment. As the horror stories kept coming from the ladies-in-waiting, Maomao was getting dizzy, but as the place was cramped, the female protagonist didn't pay much attention to this issue. Eventually, Maomao gets greeted by Shisui, who sits beside the female protagonist.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Soon came the turn of Shisui and Maomao as all the ladies-in-waiting told their horror stories to the best of their abilities. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 then saw the hostess, the elderly maid, tell her horror story. The tale took place during the previous Emperor's reign. The Emperor was interested in young girls and cornered them to take their innocence.

Moreover, once the Emperor cornered a young maiden, she was forced to stay there forever. As the hostess' story continued, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 saw Maomao getting dizzy to an uncomfortable point. So, she immediately jumped and rushed towards a nearby window, opened it, and took a deep breath.

Maomao and Yinghua as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Fortunately, she realized in the nick of time that the room was filling with toxic gas rising from the burning wood. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 saw Maomao saving all the ladies-in-waiting, but the hostess disappeared into thin air before everyone's eyes. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 then saw Maomao and Yinghua return to the Jade Palace.

However, Lady Hongniang reported to them that the hostess of the party, where Maomao and Yinghua went, died a few years ago. This had Maomao speculating that what they encountered was the hostess' ghost who died after becoming a slave of the previous Emperor and returned to take more maids with her to the afterlife.

