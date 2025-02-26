The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 will be released on Wednesday, March 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous chapters, chapter 80 will be available on Manga Up!, the official app of Square Enix magazine.

The previous episode showcased the first encounter between Maomao and Shenmei as the female protagonist learned about the latter's influence on the people. On the other hand, Maomao continued her synthesis of an 'eternal youth drug,' but Chou-u tried saving her, complicating things to the next level.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 release date and time

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 is set to be released on March 25, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8 pm Monday March 24, 2025 Eastern Time 11 pm Monday March 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 Central European Time 4 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 Australian Central Time 1:30 pm Tuesday March 25, 2025

Where to read The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Square Enix's Manga Up! website is the only official way for international fans to access The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80. The manga service is available for fans worldwide and they can access the platform through its website and official app. The first few chapters of the series are free and new chapters require 'XP' points.

Japanese fans can read the chapter through the official magazine release, Monthly Big Gangan, of The Apothecary Diaries. Moreover, local fans can also read the chapter on Square Enix's Japanese web platform, Gangan Online.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 79 recap

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 79, titled The Pit, commenced with a focus on Maomao as she visited Lady Shenmei, the mother of Consort Loulan. Behind the Lady were people indulging in pleasure, which had Maomao questioning the vapors present inside the room. After having a brief conversation with Lady Shenmei, Maomao returned to her room.

The chapter then revealed Lady Shenmei's ruthless side as she used her heritage to berate others. Moreover, as a former consort, Shenmei was extremely jealous of beautiful people who had her appointing apothecaries who would design a drug to restore the Lady's youth. Unfortunately, Maomao was kidnapped for the same reason.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

However, Maomao had no leads because she knew there was nothing like an 'eternal youth drug.' As she looked into the previous apothecaries' notes for clues, Maomao stumbled across a note from Chou-u that asked her to flee. He also sent a wire alongside the note, hinting that he might be aware that Maomao was being held against her will.

Ironically, before Maomao could act, Chou-u was caught by his lady-in-waiting. After gathering everyone, it was decided that the guard was responsible for Chou-u's actions. Moreover, Lady Shenmei also arrived on the scene and threatened the boy and his guard. Maomao couldn't hold her hatred against Shenmei and called the latter a 'twisted old hag.'

What to Expect from The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80? (Speculative)

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might focus on the encounter between Maomao and Lady Shenmei as the latter might take ruthless actions against the former.

However, as Maomao is Lady Shenmei's last choice to acquire a life-changing drug, the female protagonist might go off with just a warning. However, as Maomao has now witnessed the tyranny of Lady Shenmei, what might she be planning to take her revenge?

