The Apothecary Diaries episode 24: Maomao's parents reunite

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 came out on March 23, 2024, and was titled Jinshi and Maomao. Episode 24 mainly focused on Lakan buying a courtesan out of the Verdigris House due to his promise to Maomao. Although the granny of the Verdigris House told Lakan to choose courtesans from a lineup that also included Mei Mei, Lakan ended up learning about Fenxian's survival and chose her.

Lakan later conducted a seven-day and seven-night-long banquet to memorialize his buying out Fengxian. The episode ended with the confirmation of season 2. The anime is currently available for streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, as well as Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 highlights

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 24, the scene opens with Lakan's contemplation of the withered rose left by Maomao. Despite comprehending Maomao's reluctance to reciprocate his feelings, Lakan remains resolute in fulfilling his promise to her. He expresses discomfort over witnessing a man repeatedly touching Maomao's shoulder during their match.

Encountering Old Granny, Lakan is presented with a choice of available courtesans for him to choose from. Mentioning the Three Princesses, Lakan's selection of Meimei is met with amusement.

Old Granny, while agreeing, expects appropriate compensation. Lakan likens the courtesans to Go pieces before settling on Meimei, who leads him to another room, advising him to choose wisely.

Suddenly, in The Apothecary Diaries episode 24, Lakan hears Fengxian's voice and rushes to her side, disregarding Old Granny's protests. His desire to purchase Fengxian leads to a challenge for Go, where he marvels at her skill.

Then, The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 cuts to Maomao and Basen as they cross paths with Luolan and her father. Maomao cautions Basen against openly criticizing high-ranking officials, fearing repercussions.

Later, at Jinshi's quarters, Maomao reflects on Lakan's role in her life, pondering if he was deceived by Fengxian's machinations. Their discussion in The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 delves into Lakan's ability to recognize faces and Maomao's complex feelings towards him.

Days pass, and Maomao receives a package from Meimei containing a shawl along with a letter requesting Maomao to dance whenever Mei Mei is brought out.

Donning a stunning dress, Maomao dances at the outer wall, honoring Meimei's request. Jinshi interrupts, expressing concern for her safety, leading to a conversation about Lakan's recent acquisition.

As they converse, Maomao's wound reopens, prompting Jinshi's concern. Despite her insistence on handling it herself, Jinshi recalls a previous instance of carrying her and notices her high pain tolerance.

Amidst their closeness, Maomao requests the ox bezoar from Jinshi, sparking a surprising response as he headbutts her, leaving her bewildered. The episode ends with Jinshi consulting Maomao for yet another special task.

Final thoughts

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 24 was the last episode of season 1 and it concluded almost every plot point along with Lakan's own backstory. The studio behind the anime has already confirmed that The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is under production.

Although the actual release date is not currently known, the release window has been confirmed to be 2025.