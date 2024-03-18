The Apothecary Diaries episode 23: Lakan and Fengxian

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 aired on March 16, 2024, and was titled Balsam and Woodsorrel. Episode 23 mainly focused on Maomao and Lakan's confrontation where Maomao tricked Lakan into playing a game of chess which he ended up losing.

The episode also revealed how Lakan had struggled in perceiving human faces and emotions ever since his infancy. Maomao's mother, Fengxian, was the first person that Lakan could perceive the face of, and although both of them developed a bond, due to certain conditions they ended up separating.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 highlights

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 23, Maomao proposes a series of chess matches to Lakan, with the condition that the first to achieve three victories wins. They discuss potential rewards, with Lakan expressing his desire for Maomao to live with him outside the palace after her contract expires.

Maomao agrees but states that if she wins, Lakan must buy out a courtesan from the Verdigris House. Maomao then pours alcohol into several cups and mixes a "poisonous" medicine in them.

The loser of the chess match will have to drink one alcohol from the cup that the victor chooses. If a person drinks three servings of the "poisoned" alcohol then they'd die.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23: Maomao and Lakan (Image via TOHO Animations)

As the games begin, Lakan wins the first match, causing concern for Maomao after her loss. In an unexpected move, Lakan deliberately loses the third match to prevent Maomao from drinking the poisoned alcohol. Despite drinking from one of the cups, Lakan collapses, prompting Jinshi's concern.

Gaoshun examines Lakan and determines that he is merely drunk due to his low alcohol tolerance, as revealed by Maomao. It is later revealed that the "medicine" Maomao added to the alcohol was a harmless mixture of salt and sugar to speed up alcohol absorption.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23: Fengxian (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 then shifts its focus to Lakan's past, revealing his struggles with recognizing individual faces and his tumultuous relationship with his father.

Lakan finds solace in games like Go and chess, viewing people as chess pieces at his uncle's suggestion. In his adult years, Lakan forms a close bond with a courtesan named Fengxian, who introduces him to color and human emotions.

Despite their intimacy, Lakan's obligations force him to study abroad, leading to a three-year absence. Upon his return, Lakan discovers Fengxian's suffering and his own ignorance of her plight, causing him great remorse.

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In the present, Lakan wakes up in the Verdigris House, where Meimei informs him of his arrival. Reflecting on his past gaming experiences, Lakan is given a drink by Meimei, initially finding it distasteful until learning it was made by Maomao.

The episode ends with Maomao sitting inside a carriage while holding a blue rosebud.

Final thoughts

Fengxian on her first meeting with Lakan (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 will be released on March 23, 2024, and will be titled "Jinshi and Maomao." Episode 24 will also conclude Lakan's character arc and bring the series to a close.