The Apothecary Diaries episode 18: Lakan's decade long pursuit of Maomao

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 aired on February 10, 2024, and was titled Lakan. The mystery around Lakan and his rather ominous interest in Maomao has been built up ever since episode 15, and it was finally revealed in episode 18 that Lakan is indeed Maomao's biological father.

Episode 18 also revealed that Lakan was relentlessly clashing with Jinshi since he was somewhat angry about him buying Maomao out of the Verdigris house right from under Lakan's nose.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 highlights

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 started right from the ending of episode 17, continuing the conversation between Jinshi and Maomao. Jinshi asked how a courtesan's worth could be reduced.

Maomao replied that conceiving a child would reduce her worth to nothing. Maomao then bid farewell to Jinshi and left for her home in Hanamachi.

After waking up, Maomao is greeted by her father Loumen, who then asks her to head to the Verdigris house. Afterwards, Maomao heads to the Verdigris house where she is greeted by the Old Granny and her elder sister Pairin.

After exchanging greetings, Maomao heads to the annex of the Verdigris house, where an entirely new sick courtesan is introduced. It is revealed that Maomao and the courtesan had quite a lot of history.

Later Maomao is informed that a weird customer with a monocle has once again come to the establishment. Eventually, the weird customer is revealed to be none other than Lakan. Maomao then stays put in the annex until Lakan leaves the establishment.

Later on, Lord Lakan once again barges into Jinshi's office, and Jinshi somewhat confronts him about the fact that Lakan had tricked him into asking Maomao such an unpleasant question. Lakan and Jinshi then have a somewhat passive-aggressive verbal exchange.

Lakan mentions how he had been trying to get to Maomao and had been trying to convince the Verdigris House's old granny for over a decade to get his hands on Maomao. He was quite angry since Jinshi had stolen Maomao right under Lakan's nose.

Jinshi then reveals that although he doesn't want to admit it, Lakan is indeed Maomao's biological father.

Lakan reveals that he is ready to pay any amount Jinshi asks in exchange for Maomao. Jinshi then asks what would happen if he didn't want to give Maomao to him.

Lakan replies that he wouldn't be able to do anything since the number of people who can defy or oppose Jinshi can be counted on a single hand. Jinshi then realizes that Lakan knew exactly who he was.

Eventually, Lakan leaves while telling Jinshi to inform Maomao that he will be visiting her soon. Jinshi eventually informs Maomao but is soon met with a condemning expression and promptly replies that he will find a way to turn away Lakan.

The episode ends with Maomao meeting Suirei, who mysteriously talks about planting some herbs while discussing a drug that can bring people back from the dead.

Final thoughts

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 airs on February 17, 2024, and will be titled Chance or Something More. Episode 19 will act as the conclusion of the plot points that have been set in motion so far.

Although The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 mostly focuses on Maomao and her relationship with Lakan, episode 19 will divert attention to the ongoing schemes in the inner palace.