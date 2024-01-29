The Apothecary Diaries episode 16: Maomao investigates a case from Lakan

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 aired on January 27, 2024, weaving a tale of familial intrigue and craftsmanship. Jinshi and Maomao delve into the legacy of an imperial palace blacksmith, unraveling a puzzle that binds his three sons. As sunlight illuminates the mystery, the brothers reconcile, forging a path of collaboration. Meanwhile, Lord Lakan and Jinshi's discussions hint at strategic family roles.

The episode ends with a curious request for makeup, potentially setting the stage for changing dynamics. With the upcoming episode 17 promising deeper revelations and Jinshi's inquiry about courtesans, fans can expect the narrative to unfold with gripping anticipation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries episode 16.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 highlights

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 delves into the aftermath of Jinshi's conversation with Lord Lakan about a blacksmith's mysterious inheritance to his three sons. As Jinshi recounts the tale to Maomao, the narrative unfolds in rich detail.

The blacksmith, a supplier to the imperial palace, held a secret metalworking technique that he didn't pass down to his sons. The inheritance, comprising a metal workshop, a cabinet, and a fishbowl, becomes the focal point of Maomao's investigation.

Intrigued by the prospect of solving this familial mystery, Maomao, accompanied by Basen, visits the blacksmith's house. Meeting the three sons in the workshop, she discerns the intricacies of the puzzle left behind.

The locked cabinet bolted to the ground and a peculiar glass fishbowl inherited by the youngest son form the core elements of the enigma. Maomao's deductive skills come to the forefront, as she aligns the concentration of sunlight through the fishbowl to unlock the cabinet.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16: The Cabinet being hit by sun rays (Image via TOHO Animation)

The revelation of a key mold and the secret metal ratios hidden within the cabinet reconciles the brothers. Despite initial disagreements and suspicions, the puzzle's true purpose emerges — to unite the siblings and encourage the repair of their bond. The youngest son's desire to work harmoniously with his elder brothers prevails, emphasizing their father's equal regard for each son's unique strengths.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 marks a pivotal moment, as the brothers decide to work together. Meanwhile, Lord Lakan and Jinshi discuss the restructuring of the family business. Lakan reveals that the two eldest brothers lacked talent for metalwork, leading to a redistribution of roles.

The eldest manages paperwork, the middle son handles client relations, and the youngest focuses on the actual metalwork. This decision, according to Lakan, optimizes each son's strengths for the overall benefit of the family business.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16: Jinshi (Image via TOHO Animation)

In a private conversation, Jinshi attempts to revisit a prior discussion with Lakan about reducing a courtesan's cost. However, Lakan evades the inquiry, adding an element of intrigue to their interactions. The episode ends with Jinshi inviting Maomao to do his makeup, hinting at potential developments in their relationship.

Final thoughts

In anticipation of The Apothecary Diaries episode 17, slated for release on February 3, 2024, viewers can expect a deeper exploration of Lord Lakan's cryptic words.

The upcoming episode promises to unravel the unsavory details behind reducing a courtesan's worth, with Jinshi seeking answers from Maomao. Fans can brace for significant plot progression!