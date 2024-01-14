The Apothecary Diaries episode 14: Maomao demonstrates a dust explosion

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 aired on January 13, 2024, primarily adapting Maomao's endeavors to educate the four consorts in various subjects. Episode 15 is slated for release on January 20, 2024. The anime has transitioned into its second cour, with a total of 24 episodes listed.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 centered on introducing Lady Loulan, the new consort succeeding Lady Ah-Dou. It delved into her peculiar and detached nature, adding layers to her character within The Apothecary Diaries.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 highlights

The previous four consorts as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14, which premiered on January 13, 2024, took a departure from its usual plot progression, adopting a slice-of-life approach.

Despite a minimal advancement in the overarching narrative, the episode maintained its focus on Maomao's interactions with other palace officials upon her return to the imperial palace.

The episode commences with the introduction of Lady Loulan, the newly appointed pure consort, succeeding Lady Ah-Dou. Lady Gyokuyou initiates a pivotal turn of events by composing a recommendation, proposing Maomao as a teacher for a unique arrangement aimed at educating the four prominent consorts.

Jinshi conveys this news to Maomao, who is taken aback considering her recent exam failure in episode 13. To her surprise, Jinshi discloses that Lady Gyokuyou's endorsement is complemented by a recommendation from Lady Lihua.

Jinshi and Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

Overcoming her initial reservations, Maomao agrees to the role and embarks on instructing the consorts, emphasizing practical skills derived from her experiences with Hanamachi and her courtesan sisters.

The study session, however, reveals a stark contrast in the reactions of the consorts. While every other consort engages with enthusiasm, Lady Loulan remains conspicuously disinterested, deepening the enigma surrounding her background.

Following the study session, a nocturnal commotion awakens Maomao. Unfazed, she dismisses it and returns to sleep. The narrative then shifts to the mysterious palace official tailing Maomao since episode 13, revealing him as Lord Lakan. The disturbance is traced back to an explosion in one of the palace's food storage areas.

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

As the episode unfolds, Maomao encounters Lihaku, now promoted and investigating the storehouse explosion. Noting an unusual amount of flour and a smokepipe in the damaged storehouse, Maomao swiftly constructs a wooden box, fills it with flour, and demonstrates a dust explosion.

Maomao speculates that a caretaker might have inadvertently triggered the explosion during a smoke break, igniting the smoke pipe. Returning to her quarters afterward, Maomao unknowingly brings the smoke pipe with her, enchanted by its intricate design, and decides to keep it.

Final thoughts

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14: Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 offered a slice-of-life perspective, subtly progressing the plot. Episode 15, set for release on January 20, 2024, promises to unravel Lord Lakan's intentions and his peculiar fixation on Maomao.

The anime, available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, offers a rich blend of intrigue, politics, and character dynamics, although regional restrictions may apply on certain platforms.