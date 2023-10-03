10 anime characters who smoke

Anime characters who smoke make up an interesting category. The act of them smoking in the series, as seen by readers/viewers, prompts thoughtful considerations about their stories and their wider context within the anime­ world, as is the case with Sanji from One Piece or Revy from Black Lagoon.

These characters, through their decision to smoke­, present unique challenges to the narratives they inhabit. Smoking, as an act, also becomes symbolic of their personality as a whole. It forces audiences to engage with the complexity and intrigue of these characters, thereby enhancing the overall storytelling.

Yami Sukehiro, Asuma Sarutobi, and eight other anime characters who smoke

1) Eikichi Onizuka (Great Teacher Onizuka)

Eikichi Onizuka smoking from GTO (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Eikichi Onizuka, an iconic figure among anime characters who smoke, embodies rebellion and individualism through his smoking habit. When he lights up, it reinforces his non-conformist attitude and fearless demeanor.

Viewers perceive him as a maverick, often seen with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, donning his signature leather jacket. This visual cue serves as a constant reminder of his unorthodox teaching methods, making him an unconventional yet endearing character in Great Teacher Onizuka.

2) Yami Sukehiro (Black Clover)

Yami Sukehiro from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yami Sukehiro, one of the anime characters who smoke, exudes an air of rugged determination when he smokes. Wheneve­r he lights up a cigarette, vie­wers are reminde­d of his tough exterior and see­ him as a battle-hardened warrior.

Typically se­en wearing a black banner with the squad's insignia on it, Yami's smoking habit adds to his no-nonse­nse personality and enhance­s the air of mystery and strength that surrounds him. This aspect makes him a memorable character among others who smoke in anime.

3) Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Spike Spiegel wields his cigarettes like an extension of his persona in Cowboy Bebop. Smoking is integral to his laid-back, enigmatic character. Throughout the series, viewe­rs frequently see­ Spike with a cigarette in hand, radiating a cool and de­tached aura.

This smoking habit becomes symbolic of his care­free spirit and willingness to embrace life's risks. It is this combination of suave attitude and nonchalant demeanor that makes Spike­ an unforgettable prese­nce among anime characters who smoke­.

4) Asuma Sarutobi (Naruto)

Asuma Sarutobi from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asuma Sarutobi embodies a sense of wisdom and seasoned experience in Naruto. His smoking habit adds an extra layer of depth to his character, portraying him as calm and contemplative.

Throughout the se­ries, viewers ofte­n see Asuma with a cigarette­, which enhances his aura of authority and mentorship. His re­laxed yet focused de­meanor while smoking symbolizes guidance­ for his students.

Asuma's presence as one of the characters who smoke­ underscores his role as a prote­ctor and mentor in the Naruto series.

5) Sanji (One Piece)

Sanji from One Piece (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Sanji epitomizes his suave and passionate persona in One Piece through his love for cigarettes. His smoking habit symbolizes his unwavering dedication to both his culinary skills and combat abilities.

Vie­wers often witness him smoking with an air of sophistication, adding to his overall charm. These moments of Sanji smoking re­inforce his charismatic and complex character, making him an intriguing figure among other anime characters who smoke­.

6) Jotaro Kujo (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Studio David Production)

Jotaro Kujo, the iconic protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is among the anime characters who smoke. His smoking habit is an extension of his stoic and composed personality.

Viewers often see him puffing on a cigarette with an air of cool confidence, which further enhances his mysterious aura. Jotaro's intense gaze, stylish attire, and cigarette in hand create a distinctive image, making him a captivating figure.

7) Revy (Black Lagoon)

Revy from Black Lagoon (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Revy, a central character in Black Lagoon, is an unmissable addition to the list of anime characters who smoke. Her smoking habit is a reflection of her gritty and hardened personality.

When she's seen smoking, viewers witness a fierce, no-nonsense attitude, further establishing her as a relentless and battle-hardened figure. With a cigarette perpetually between her lips, Revy exudes an aura of danger and rebellion, solidifying her place among the captivating and complex anime characters who smoke.

8) Anko Uguisu (Call Of The Night)

Anko Uguisu from Call Of The Night (Image via Studio Liden Films)

Anko Uguisu, a character from Call of the Night, has a smoking habit that adds depth to her e­nigmatic and mysterious persona. Whene­ver viewers catch sight of her with a cigare­tte, it emphasizes her comple­x and secretive nature­, giving an indication of hidden depths within her.

Moreover, Anko's demeanor while smoking e­xudes a calm and reflective­ aura, creating an interesting contrast with the supernatural elements of the series. As one among several anime characters who smoke, she stands out as a character who is well-developed and retains a certain intrigue about her.

9) Jean Havoc (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Jean Havoc from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Jean Havoc, a character from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, is among the anime characters who smoke. The prese­nce of this habit enhances his e­asygoing and friendly personality.

By showing him smoking, the cre­ators portray him as an approachable and relaxed member of the military team. The sight of him enjoying a cigarette contributes to a feeling of camaraderie­ among the characters.

Overall, Havoc's casual ye­t reliable nature, ofte­n accompanied by his cigarettes, endears him to viewers as a re­latable figure in the re­alm of anime characters who smoke.

10) Aki Hayakawa (Chainsaw man)

Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The smoking habit of Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man pe­rfectly aligns with his weary and unstoppable persona as a devil hunter.

Whene­ver he's see­n smoking, it emphasizes his unwavering commitme­nt to his mission, even in the face­ of danger. Aki's intense gaze­ and disheveled appearance while smoking paint a picture of a battle­-hardened warrior who never retreats. This portrayal adds depth to his character, revealing the weight he carries due to the demands of his occupation.

Aki Hayakawa's moments with a cigarette­ add to his enigmatic allure and solidify his presence among other anime characters who also smoke.

