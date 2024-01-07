The Apothecary Diaries episode 13: Maomao officially joins the Imperial Palace

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 was released on January 6, 2024, marking the commencement of the anime's second cour. The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 mainly adapted Maomao's official and rather ceremonial entry into the Imperial Palace, this time under an official contract.

Additionally, viewers were introduced to new characters like the mysterious palace worker along with the peculiarly menacing palace official. The Apothecary Diaries series is currently available for streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll and is listed for a total of 24 episodes. Episode 14 will be released on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The episodes are also being dubbed in English, but currently only 9 episodes are available in English dub.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 highlights

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 predominantly revolves around Maomao's formal departure from Hanamachi and the subsequent resumption of her services within the imperial palace.

The episode commences with Meimei conscientiously giving various items to Maomao to ensure her well-being during her tenure in the imperial court. Subsequently, Pairin, Joka, and Meimei bid their farewells to Maomao, marking her departure for the imperial palace.

Jinshi and Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

Upon her arrival at the imperial court, Maomao becomes aware that a seamless return to her prior role as Lady Gyokuyou's maid is unattainable due to her previous dismissal. Consequently, she assumes the position of a regular palace servant in the outer court, circumventing the inner palace.

Initially, her integration into this new role is marred by bullying and harassment from fellow maids fueled by jealousy, emanating from Maomao's direct escort by Jinshi. Astutely navigating this adversity, Maomao diffuses the situation by fabricating a narrative in which she claims to have been mistreated, asserting that Jinshi appointed her as a servant in an act of compassion.

Lady Gyokuyou as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

Unbeknownst to both Jinshi and Maomao, news circulates within the imperial confines about Jinshi's acquisition of a courtesan from the Verdigris house, the establishment Maomao once belonged to. This information reaches the ears of a palace official with a notably suspicious demeanor.

In the wake of these developments, Jinshi assigns Maomao to prepare for an examination that would enable her to reassume her former post as Lady Gyokuyou's personal maid. To the astonishment of Jinshi and all involved, Maomao unexpectedly fails in the examination, leading to her assumption of the role of Jinshi's personal maid.

The Mysterious Palace official as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 reaches a climactic moment as Maomao inadvertently ventures into a distinct section of the outer palace, where she encounters a mysterious servant. Simultaneously, an enigmatic palace official observes her from a distance.

The pacing of The Apothecary Diaries anime has proven unpredictable, keeping viewers intrigued. There's speculation that the first season might conclude with Maomao unraveling the overarching secret behind the minor incidents.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 tantalizingly teased the introduction of a shadowy and ominous palace official, deepening the intrigue. Viewers can anticipate episode 14, set to release on January 13, 2024, to likely delve further into the mysterious figure and unravel the complexities of their relationship with Maomao.