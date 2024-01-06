The Apothecary Diaries episode 14: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 will be released on January 13, 2024, and will see Maomao investigating yet another mystery inside the imperial palace. The upcoming installment will also introduce another concubine who will be joining the cast.

The Apothecary Diaries series is currently available for streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll and is listed for a total of 24 episodes. Episode 13 mainly focused on Maomao's return to the imperial palace to officially resume her role as a servant.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 will shed light on the mysterious palace official

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 will air throughout Japan on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 am JST. The anime has also gotten an English dub and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English as well.

The release information for international viewers across all time zones is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday January 13 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday January 13 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday January 13 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday January 13 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday January 13 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday January 13 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday January 14 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday January 14

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 will air throughout Japan on January 13, 2023, at 1 am JST. The English-subtitled episode will be made available to view after about one hour.

For fans in Asia, this series is only available to stream on Netflix. However, viewers in other regions can enjoy the title on Crunchyroll after the episode is released in Japan.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 recap

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 13, Maomao officially departs from Hanamachi to serve in the imperial palace. Mei Mei ensures her well-being, and as she arrives, Maomao realizes resuming her role as Lady Gyokuyou's maid is complex due to a prior dismissal.

Consequently, she becomes a regular palace servant in the outer palace, facing initial challenges from jealous maids. Maomao skillfully diffuses the situation with a fabricated narrative about mistreatment, crediting Jinshi's compassion for her appointment.

Unbeknownst to Jinshi and Maomao, news circulates within the imperial confines about Jinshi purchasing a courtesan from the Verdigris house, where Maomao once belonged.

This information reaches a suspicious palace official, adding intrigue to the unfolding events. In a surprising turn, Jinshi gives Maomao an exam to reclaim her former position, but she unexpectedly fails, leading to her becoming Jinshi's personal maid.

The episode concludes with Maomao wandering into a different section of the outer palace, encountering a mysterious servant. Simultaneously, an enigmatic palace official observes from a distance, leaving viewers eager to witness what happens in The Apothecary Diaries episode 14.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14: What to expect?

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 14, viewers can anticipate the introduction of a new concubine set to replace Lady Ah-Dou in the inner palace. The episode will showcase Maomao providing insightful lessons to the concubines, adding an intriguing dimension to the narrative.

Furthermore, Maomao will delve into yet another investigation within the inner palace, unraveling the mysteries that unfold in this captivating storyline.