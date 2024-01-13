The Apothecary Diaries episode 15: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 will be released on January 20, 2024, promising a deeper exploration of characters like Lord Lakan, unveiling his intentions and potential connection with Maomao.

The recently aired episode 14, on January 13, predominantly delved into Maomao's interactions with other cast members. Episode 14 mainly focused on introducing Lady Loulan and establishing her rather detached nature. It also unveiled the name of the palace official who was tailing Maomao throughout episode 13.

As the anime enters its second arc, the first 14 episodes are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The anime is slated for 24 episodes, which will be available on these platforms.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 release date and time

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 will air throughout Japan on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 1 am JST. The anime has also gotten an English dub, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English as well.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday January 20 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday January 20 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday January 20 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday January 20 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday January 20 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday January 20 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday January 21 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday January 21

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries anime: Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 will air in Japan on January 20, 2024, at 1 am JST, and the English-subtitled version will be available to stream approximately one hour later.

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was only available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but now it is also available on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. The anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most of the viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 recap

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 14, the narrative takes a slice-of-life turn while subtly advancing the plot. Lady Loulan is introduced as the new pure consort, succeeding Lady Ah-Dou. Lady Gyokuyou recommends Maomao as a teacher for the four prominent consorts, with Lady Lihua also supporting the proposal.

Despite Maomao's surprise and prior exam failure, she agrees to teach the consorts, focusing on practical skills derived from her experiences in Hanamachi. During the study session, Lady Loulan stands out as disinterested, adding an air of mystery to her character.

Later, an explosion in the palace's food storage causes a commotion. Then, the palace official, tailing Maomao, revealed as Lord Lakan investigates the incident. Maomao, encountering Lihaku, notices an excess of flour and a smoke pipe in the exploded storehouse.

Maomao deduces a dust explosion caused by a caretaker's smoke break, showcasing her deductive skills. Unintentionally, Maomao keeps the intricate smokepipe, hinting at potential future developments.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 14 also revealed that Lihaku has fallen in love with Maomao's sister Pairin. Driven by this affection, Lihaku actively pursues promotions to liberate Pairin from the Verdigris house officially. Although this might not look like an important plot point, it will tie in with Maomao's backstory.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries anime: Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 is set to air on January 20, 2024, with a focus on unraveling Lord Lakan's true intentions and possibly shedding light on his fixation on Maomao.

The upcoming episode promises to delve deeper into the character's motives. The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 preview also hints at another palace incident involving a palace official falling into a coma due to a peculiar food item, adding further intrigue and suspense to the unfolding narrative.