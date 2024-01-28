The Apothecary Diaries episode 17: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 will be released on February 3, 2024, and will reveal more hints about Lord Lakan and mainly explore Maomao's background and hint towards her connection with Lord Lakan. The anime is listed with 24 total episodes and is available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime with region locks.

Episode 16 aired on January 27, 2024, and mainly adapted Maomao's investigation of a case that was personally requested by Lord Lakan. The episode also followed the mystery of the week format, with little hints about the plot progressing in the background.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 release date and timing

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 will air throughout Japan on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 1 am JST. The anime has also gotten an English dub, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English as well.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday February 3 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday February 3 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday February 3 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday February 3 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday February 3 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday February 3 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday February 4 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday February 4

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 streaming details

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was only available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but now it is also available on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. The anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most of the viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 recap

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 16, Jinshi confides in Maomao about a mysterious inheritance involving an imperial palace blacksmith.

The blacksmith, who possessed a secret metalworking technique, left distinct legacies for his three sons: the eldest received the metal workshop, the middle son obtained a cabinet, and the youngest inherited a fishbowl. The blacksmith's final request was for the brothers to gather for a tea party in the workshop, sparking Maomao's interest in investigating.

Accompanied by Basen, Maomao visits the blacksmith's workshop, where she observes a locked cabinet with a peculiar fishbowl inherited by the youngest son.

Through keen deduction, Maomao utilizes sunlight focused on the fishbowl to melt the lock's jamming material, revealing a key mold and the blacksmith's metalworking secret. Despite initial disagreements among the brothers, they reconcile, realizing the puzzle's purpose was to foster unity.

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The episode transitions to a discussion between Lord Lakan and Jinshi. Lakan discloses that the two eldest brothers lacked talent in metalwork and had abandoned the craft.

The family business roles are reassigned: the eldest son handles paperwork, the middle son manages client relations, and the youngest focuses on metalwork. Lakan commends this arrangement, emphasizing each son's specialization.

Jinshi attempts to revisit a previous conversation with Lakan about reducing a courtesan's cost, but Lakan deflects the inquiry. The episode concludes with Jinshi asking Maomao to do his makeup, introducing a potential shift in their relationship dynamics. The narrative seamlessly blends familial intrigue, mystery-solving, and character development, culminating in a well-rounded and engaging storyline.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 will deliver a rather slice-of-life-like episode mainly focused around Jinshi and Maomao's stroll throughout the city while also revealing the actual way of reducing the worth of a courtesan that was teased in episode 16.