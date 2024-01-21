The Apothecary Diaries episode 15: Lord Lakan's ominous interest in Maomao

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 was released on January 20, 2024. The episode followed the usual mystery of the week format, contributing to the plot development and providing insights into some side characters. Although, the actual motivations of Lord Lakan still remain a mystery, but his previous involvement with the Verdigris House, the brothel that Maomao worked for, was revealed in The Apothecary Diaries episode 15.

The anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime. The Apothecary Diaries is currently listed for a total of 24 episodes, and it is currently in its second cour.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries episode 15.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 highlights

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 begins with the news of the warehouse fire from episode 14 spreading throughout the palace. Many officials discuss how Lihaku did an excellent job finding out the exact reason behind the fire, which was a dust explosion.

They also talk about a servant girl who assisted Lihaku in uncovering the reason. Palace officials discuss how the servant girl who helped Lihaku is actually the girl from the Verdigris house that Jinshi brought in as his personal servant some time ago. The officials mention how the girl is good-looking with a sharp intellect. Lord Lakan learns of this and probes the officials for details about this servant girl, who is actually Maomao.

The main mystery of the episode revolves around the food poisoning-induced coma of a palace official, supposedly due to pufferfish poison from one of the dishes the comatose official had eaten. Although Gaoshun's evidence and investigation indicate that pufferfish poisoning didn't happen, he enlists Maomao's help after Lakan had previously informed Gaoshun about the case in episode 14.

Maomao and another palace official later go to the kitchen, and Maomao discovers that the food-induced coma was caused by off-season seaweed that became poisonous due to the wrong preparation method. The one who bought the offseason seaweed is revealed to be the comatose official's little brother.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 concludes with a conversation between Lord Lakan and Jinshi. Lord Lakan reveals how he also had an acquaintance in the Verdigris house whom he was very fond of and who could defeat Lakan, the military strategist, in a game of "Go." Jinshi asks who or how this "courtesan" from the Verdigris house was.

Lakan replies by mentioning how the courtesan was rather prideful and very intellectual, to the point that Lakan wanted to buy her out of the Verdigris house. Lakan then mentions some unsavory details about reducing the worth of a courtesan, though the details are not revealed to the viewers.

Lakan then quickly brings up the topic of the recent death of a palace blacksmith. This blacksmith possessed a secret technique for making durable fittings for palace interiors, but the technique wasn't passed on to his sons. Lakan urges Jinshi to send Maomao to investigate the case and uncover whether the dead blacksmith left some form of riddle with his secret technique.

Final Thoughts

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 will be released on January 27, 2024, and will unveil much more about Lakan's actual intentions towards Maomao while she investigates the case of the blacksmith's death.