The Apothecary Diaries episode 16: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 will be released on January 27, 2024, promising a deeper exploration of characters like Lord Lakan and possibly uncovering the reason behind his rather malicious interests towards Maomao and his possible connection with Verdigris House and Lakan.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 aired on January 20, 2024, and mainly followed the mystery of the week format while also slightly hinting at Maomao knowing about Lakan and having a personal connection with him.

The anime has already entered its second cour and is steadily toward the season finale. The anime is currently available on Crunchyroll as well as Netflix and some other platforms with region locks in place.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 release date and timing

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 will air throughout Japan on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 1 am JST. The anime has also gotten an English dub, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English as well.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday January 27 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday January 27 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday January 27 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday January 27 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday January 27 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday January 27 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday January 28 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday January 28

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16 streaming details

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was only available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but now it is also available on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. The anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most of the viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 recap

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 15, the aftermath of a palace warehouse fire unfolds, lauding Lihaku and a sharp servant girl, later revealed as Maomao. Lord Lakan probes for details about Maomao, the girl from the Verdigris house.

A food poisoning mystery emerges, initially attributed to pufferfish poison, but Gaoshun's investigation, prompted by Lakan in episode 14, contradicts this. Enlisting Maomao's help, they discover the coma-inducing culprit to be off-season seaweed, purchased by the comatose official's brother.

The episode's latter part centers on Jinshi's struggles with a shrewd official, later recognized by Maomao as Lakan. Despite this revelation, Maomao remains silent. The tension later escalates as Lakan describes a fondly remembered courtesan with intellect, prompting Jinshi to inquire further. Lakan alludes to wanting to buy her, hinting at unsavory details undisclosed to viewers.

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

As the conversation turns to the death of a palace blacksmith and his secret technique, Lakan manipulates the situation, urging Jinshi to assign Maomao to investigate. The episode closes, setting the stage for The Apothecary Diaries episode 16, with intrigue surrounding the blacksmith's potential riddle.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 16: What to expect?

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 16, set to release on January 27, 2024, Maomao will delve into the mysterious death of a palace blacksmith, aiming to unravel the hidden riddle and discover the secret technique. The episode promises to unveil more about Lord Lakan's true intentions, adding depth to the ongoing intrigue.