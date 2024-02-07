The Apothecary Diaries episode 17: The worth of a courtesan

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 aired on February 3, 2024, and was titled A Jaunt Around Town. The episode mainly followed up with the ending of episode 16 and unveiled the actual reason behind Jinshi requesting Maomao to apply makeup on him.

The criteria behind the worth of a courtesan and a bit more information about Lord Lakan were revealed in this episode. Episode 18 titled Lakan will be released on February 10, 2024, and will mainly focus on Lakan and his relationship with Maomao.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries episode 17.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 highlights

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17: Disguised Maomao and Jinshi (Image via TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 17, the narrative revolves around Jinshi and Maomao's excursion into the town, with Maomao accompanying Jinshi. The episode kicks off with Jinshi surprising Maomao, requesting her to apply makeup on him. This startles Maomao as Jinshi is already beautiful, and adding makeup would only invite trouble.

Subsequently, Jinshi inquires about how Maomao applies the freckles on her face, leading Maomao to realize his desire to diminish his beauty and adopt a commoner's disguise using makeup.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17: Diguised Jinshi (Image via TOHO Animation)

The following day, armed with makeup supplies, Maomao begins the process of applying a disguise to Jinshi. Initially, she has him change his clothes, stating that Jinshi didn't smell like a commoner since his clothes and body exuded the fragrance of expensive incense sticks.

Drawing a parallel to high-class brothels like the Verdigris House, Maomao emphasizes the use of smell to distinguish between normal and high-class customers. Maomao continues the makeover by dressing Jinshi in commoner clothes, removing the sheen and cleanliness from his hair to give him the appearance of a commoner.

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Additionally, she provides a peculiar drink to alter his usually noble-like, soothing voice. The revelation follows that Jinshi needed to meet someone near Hanamachi.

Post-makeover, Gaoshun informs Maomao about her leave, coinciding with her journey to her home in Hanamachi. Gaoshun suggests that Maomao could take Jinshi with her, considering his destination aligns with her usual route.

Despite initial hesitation, Maomao, Jinshi's personal maid, disguises herself along with Jinshi. They head into town, with Jinshi assuming the role of Maomao's servant, accompanied by Basen posing as a supposed "secret" bodyguard.

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Eventually, they reach Jinshi's destination, next to a brothel, justifying the necessity for Jinshi's incognito appearance. Jinshi then confronts Maomao with the unsettling question that has haunted him since episode 17's conversation with Lakan, asking about ways to reduce the worth of a courtesan.

Acknowledging the unpleasant nature of the question, Maomao suggests that taking away a courtesan's purity, especially through conceiving a child, would significantly diminish her worth, almost reducing it to nothing.

Final thoughts

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 will air on February 10, 2024, and will be titled Lakan. Episode 17 shed light on how brothels like the Verdigris House work while also revealing how the worth of courtesans is judged. The next episode will also unveil all the mysteries that have been built around Lakan.