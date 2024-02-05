The Apothecary Diaries episode 18: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18, scheduled for February 10, 2024, promises an eagerly anticipated revelation of Lakan's backstory and motives. Following the intriguing events of episode 17, which primarily adapted Jinshi and Maomao's clandestine venture into town, the narrative has pivoted towards Lakan's enigmatic character.

As fans eagerly await episode 18, the anticipation is high for insights into the mysterious motives that drive Lakan and the unveiling of his untold backstory.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 release date and timing

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 will air throughout Japan on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 1 am JST. The anime has also gotten an English dub, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday February 10 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday February 10 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday February 10 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday February 10 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday February 10 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday February 10 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday February 11 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday February 11

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 streaming details

Expand Tweet

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was only available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but now it is also available on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. The anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 17 recap

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In episode 17 of The Apothecary Diaries, the narrative unfolds as Jinshi, the elegant eunuch, seeks to disguise himself as a commoner for a clandestine meeting near Hanamachi. Jinshi's surprising request for Maomao to apply makeup reflects his desire to diminish his natural beauty. Initially taken aback, Maomao realizes that Jinshi aims to blend in and approach the task with expertise.

The next day, Maomao prepares makeup supplies, ensuring Jinshi's transformation includes changing clothes and eliminating the fragrance of expensive incense sticks. The conversation highlights the importance of scent in social stratification, reminiscent of the practices in high-class brothels like the Verdigris house.

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

As Maomao completes Jinshi's disguise, Gaoshun informs her to leave, coincidentally aligning with her journey home to Hanamachi. Gaoshun suggests that she takes Jinshi along since their destinations align. Despite some hesitation, Maomao, known as Jinshi's personal maid, dons a disguise alongside him.

Accompanied by Basen, who posed as a secret bodyguard, Jinshi and Maomao enter the town. While strolling, they indulge in chicken skewers, during which Jinshi casually mentions a camp—a peculiar detail that catches Maomao's attention, considering eunuchs like Jinshi typically wouldn't attend such gatherings.

Maomao and Jinshi in disguise as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Upon reaching Jinshi's destination near a brothel, Maomao realizes the significance of Jinshi's disguise. In a quiet inn, Jinshi unveils the unsettling question that has been troubling him—how to reduce the worth of a courtesan. Maomao, acknowledging the discomfort of the topic, suggests tarnishing a courtesan's purity as an effective means.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18: What to expect?

Expand Tweet

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 on February 10, 2024, will mainly focus on Lakan, his backstory, and how he is connected to Maomao. The episode will also reveal Maomoa's actual relationship with the Verdigris house and the mysterious sick courtesan that appeared in the preview.