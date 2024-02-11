The Apothecary Diaries episode 19: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 will be released on February 17, 2024, titled "Chance or Something more." Episode 19 will mainly act as the conclusion of the plot points set up so far. Episode 18 aired on February 10, 2024, and unveiled the relationship between Lakan while revealing a new courtesan deeply related to Maomao.

The anime is available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming platforms. The series is also being dubbed in English, and so far, up to episode 16, it has been dubbed in English. The series is listed for 24 episodes and will most likely conclude with a confrontation between Lakan and Maomao.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 release date and timing

Lakan monitoring Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 will air throughout Japan on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 1 am JST. The anime has also gotten an English dub, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday February 17 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday February 17 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday February 17 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday February 17 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday February 17 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday February 17 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday February 18 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday February 18

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 streaming details

Maomao and her sister Mei Mei as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was only available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but now it is also available on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. The anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 18 recap

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In episode 18 of The Apothecary Diaries, tension escalates between Jinshi and Maomao as he probes her about the worth of a courtesan, triggering an emotional response. Maomao experiences a haunting dream from her past, revealing a traumatic event involving a courtesan and a baby.

Upon awakening, she is tasked by her father to visit the Verdigris house. There, she attends to a sick courtesan while reminiscing about missed opportunities for treatment. Meanwhile, Pairin and the Old Granny inform Maomao of the return of a peculiar customer, later revealed as Lord Lakan, who harbors intentions toward Maomao.

Maomao and Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

Maomao encounters further tension with Jinshi at the palace, stemming from their earlier conversation. In a confrontation between Jinshi and Lakan, the latter discloses his true identity as Maomao's biological father and desires to reclaim her. Despite Lakan's wealth and influence, Jinshi resolves to protect Maomao from his advances. The episode ends with Maomao coming across Suirei and discussing a mythical medicine that can bring people back from the dead.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19: What to expect?

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 will air on February 17, 2024. All of the plot points from the first episode, including the warehouse fires from the recent episodes, will be tied up. Episode 19 will also be the first time Lakan and Maomao share a few words.