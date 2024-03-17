The Apothecary Diaries episode 24: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 will air on March 23, 2024, at 1 am JST and will be titled Jinshi and Maomao. Episode 23 was titled Balsam and Woodsorrel, and it mainly focused on Maomao tricking Lakan into a game of Chess, which ended in his defeat.

Later, the episode shifted the focus to Lakan's backstory and revealed how he met with Fengxian, Maomao's biological mother. The episode also revealed that Lakan was sent abroad after Fengxian conceived Maomao, which ended with Fengxian catching syphilis and succumbing to the disease.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 will be released on March 23, 2024

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 1 am JST. Additionally, the anime has been dubbed into English, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English. The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday March 23 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday March 23 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday March 23 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday March 23 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday March 23 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday March 23 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday March 24 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday March 24

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 streaming details

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was exclusively available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, its availability has now expanded, and viewers can stream it on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. Despite this expansion, the anime is region-locked in many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime. Nonetheless, most viewers will still be able to access it on Crunchyroll.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 recap

Maomao and Lork Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 stars with Maomao proposing a series of Chess matches to Lakan, with the condition that the first to achieve three victories wins. She outlines the rewards, including Lakan's desire for Maomao to leave the palace and live with him after her contract expires.

However, if Maomao wins, Lakan must buy out a courtesan from the Verdigris House. Maomao then prepares several alcohol-filled cups and lace them with a "poisonous" medicine. The rules dictate that the winner selects a cup after each match, and the loser must drink it.

The game commences, and Lakan wins the first match. Maomao loses again in the subsequent round, causing concern for Jinshi. In a surprising turn, Lakan deliberately loses the third match to prevent Maomao from drinking the poisoned water. Despite drinking only one cup, Lakan soon passes out, much to Jinshi's astonishment.

Drunk Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Gaoshun examines Lakan and determines that he is merely drunk, as Lakan has low alcohol tolerance, a fact revealed by Maomao. It is then disclosed that the "medicine" added to the alcohol was simply a mixture of salt and sugar to expedite alcohol absorption.

The episode then shifted to Lakan waking up in the Verdigris House, reminiscing about Fengxian, Maomao's biological mother, and their inability to be together. The episode ends with Maomao sitting in a carriage while holding a Blue Rosebud.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries episode 24 will be released on March 23, 2024, titled Jinshi and Maomao. It will conclude Lakan's story while also revealing to the courtesan that Maomao wanted him to buy from the Verdigris House.