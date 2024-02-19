The Apothecary Diaries episode 19: Maomao saves Jinshi

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19, titled Chance or Something More, released on February 17, 2023, served as the plot conclusion of season 1. It unveiled that the mysteries and incidents from previous episodes, starting with the palace official's death in episode 9 and the warehouse fire in episode 14, were revealed to be a huge ploy to assassinate Jinshi.

Episode 18 introduced Lakan's character and his connection with Maomao, revealing Maomao's disdain for him. Additional traits about him were revealed in episode 19 when he confronted the guard who had mistreated Maomao. Lakan's reaction to Maomao getting injured and passing out after saving Jinshi also teased his rather benevolent demeanor towards her.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 highlights

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries episode 19, the narrative commences with Jinshi contemplating the recent encounter with Maomao, intrigued by her response to Lakan's mention. Subsequently, Lihaku approaches Maomao, bringing attention to recent troubles, notably the theft of ceremonial tools during a warehouse fire that happened in episode 14 of the anime.

This discussion delves into the demise of the previous reliable manager, Master Kounen, and the current manager's incapacitation due to food poisoning, a matter previously investigated by Maomao in episode 9 of the anime. As The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 unfolds, Maomao starts to connect the dots between these incidents, suspecting foul play.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19: Lakan (Image via TOHO Animation)

Maomao raises questions about the involvement of a tall court lady who delivered a smoke pipe found at the burned warehouse. Jinshi unexpectedly appears, expressing dismay upon seeing Maomao and Lihaku together. After Lihaku departs, Jinshi assigns Maomao the task of investigating the incidents, tempting her with the promise of an Ox Bezoar prize.

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Determined to unravel the truth, Maomao delves deep into her investigation, uncovering intricate connections between the poisoned official and ceremonial matters. She realizes the orchestrated incidents were intended to disrupt ceremonies, with a particular emphasis on a significant pillar within the venue.

Recalling a prior blacksmith case, Maomao rushes to the ceremony site. However, her progress is impeded by a guard who denies her entry. Undeterred, Maomao attempts to intervene, only to be struck down by the guard's club. Fortunately, Lakan intervenes, ensuring Maomao gains entry into the building.

Jinshi walking past Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Inside, Maomao heroically saves Jinshi from a dangerous situation involving the falling pillar, displaying remarkable bravery amidst adversity. However, the exertion takes its toll, and Maomao collapses into Jinshi's arms, exhausted from her efforts. The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 reaches its climax as Jinshi carries Maomao to safety, while Lakan observes from outside with a mix of surprise and rage.

Final Thoughts

Maomao after saving Jinshi from the falling pillar as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20, titled Thornapple, will be released on February 24, 2024. Throughout episode 19, Suirei ends up becoming the prime suspect behind the plot, and episode 20 will have Maomao and the other palace officials confront Suirei. Lakan's character arc will also be explored in future episodes.