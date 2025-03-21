The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11: Failed attempt on Jinshi's life sparks his love for Maomao

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 was released on March 21, 2025. The episode saw Maomao accompany Jinshi to a summer resort. The male protagonist was invited by his clan, so he couldn't turn down the request. As they reached the summer resort, Maomao saw Jinshi hide his face from others, hinting that something suspicious might be at play.

Afterward, when everyone was having lunch, Jinshi hurriedly left the dinner table. Maomao rushed after him because she knew that he was dehydrated due to the heat. As she tried to make him drink water in the middle of the woods, someone tried assassinating the protagonist. Fortunately, Jinshi's quick reflexes saved him and Maomao as both jumped into a nearby river.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11: Maomao accompanies Jinshi to a summer resort where disaster struck

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11, titled The Hunt, commenced with a focus on Jinshi, who claimed to tell Maomao a secret regarding his 'status' in a future meeting. The episode then focused on the Jade Pavilion, where Jinshi arrived and requested Lady Gyokuyou to return Maomao for a few days (as Maomao was technically Jinshi's personal maid).

However, Lady Gyokuyou was adamant about phrasing it as 'lending' because she was anxious to witness Jinshi's reactions. Eventually, Lady Gyokuyou allowed Maomao to accompany Jinshi. The next day in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11, Maomao boarded a carriage with Basen, Gaoshun's son, towards a summer resort where Jinshi's clan members invited him for a hunting expedition.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Maomao was escorted to a place with Jinshi, Basen, and Gaoshun as they reached the summer resort. Strangely enough, Jinshi was covering his face with a veil, which had Maomao questioning him. However, Jinshi didn't clarify this and told Maomao that she would realize it later on. Soon, the guest party was offered breakfast, but Maomao had to stay inside the building with Jinshi.

In Maomao's eyes, it was becoming obvious that Jinshi might be hiding his beauty from others. Jinshi's luxurious food soon arrived, and Maomao tested it for poison. But Jinshi refused to eat the food despite Maomao's approval. Afterward, Maomao was escorted to her room as she kept thinking about why Jinshi had covered his face the entire day.

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The next day in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11, everyone boarded carriages to reach the hunting site. After the hunting concluded, everyone enjoyed a feast indoors. However, Maomao was getting irritated by how they had to eat indoors due to the soaring heat. She then shifted her gaze towards a veiled Jinshi talking to Consort Loulan's father.

In a very rude manner, Jinshi ignored the consort's father and rushed outside. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 saw Gaoshun cueing Maomao to follow the male protagonist. Maomao then rushed outside with a water bottle, thinking that Jinshi might be getting severely dehydrated due to his veil, in addition to the heat inside the building.

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 then saw Maomao looking around the woods until she finally stumbled across Jinshi. He denied getting hydrated because this would reveal his face. Annoyed by the situation, Maomao took Jinshi to a secluded area in the woods. As she was about to let Jinshi drink from the water bottle, someone shot in their direction.

In a very hurried manner, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 saw Jinshi picking up Maomao before a second shot hit them and jumping into a nearby river. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 then shifted to a cave in the middle of the waterfall where Jinshi was giving Maomao mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Eventually, Maomao was revived as Jinshi apologized to her for his actions. Maomao started undressing without asking for a reason behind Jinshi's actions as she wanted to avoid catching a cold. Jinshi followed suit and squeezed both of their clothes. Afterward, Maomao started plotting a way to exit the cave.

Fortunately, the cave led to an opening at the top. So, Maomao and Jinshi got dressed and reached the opening. Jinshi asked Maomao to climb on him and exit as the opening was pretty high. After hesitating, Maomao eventually mounted Jinshi's shoulders and reached a rock in the opening.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 then saw a frog jump from the top onto Maomao's face. She kept her cool and tried to shrug the frog off her face. However, this led to Maomao losing her balance, and she landed right on top of Jinshi. As Maomao tried to get off, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 saw Jinshi gripping her close to himself.

