The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7: Jinshi's origins teased as Maomao helps the Emperor

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 was released on February 21, 2025. The episode shifted its focus on Jinshi's origins as he was reminded of the mysterious old man whom his mother didn't like. Afterwards, the episode focused on the Emperor, who asked Maomao's help regarding the Shrine of Choosing.

Ad

Anyone who could clear this shrine would be declared the King. However, the Emperor was unable to clear it, leading to him asking for Maomao's assistance. Even though Maomao only had one round to study the shrine's infrastructure, he quickly deduced and found out that Wang Mu was color blind, leading to the confusing structure of the shrine.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7: Maomao clears the Shrine of Choosing as Jinshi gets a flashback to his dark origins

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7, titled Shrine of Choosing, commenced with a focus on Jinshi's origins, where a young male protagonist was running through a corridor. A mysterious man stopped Jinshi and tried touching him. Fortunately, Jinshi's mother arrived in time and stopped the man from touching her son.

Ad

Trending

Afterward, Jinshi and his mother bowed before the men as she showcased disgust towards these men. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 then saw Jinshi waking up in the middle of the night as everything that had happened was just a dream. The male protagonist then meditated, and the episode teased some 'mystery' related to Jinshi.

The next day, Jinshi saw Maomao peeking into the building where the maids were having teaching classes. Despite Jinshi's teaching, Maomao remained there and greeted Xiaolin. These two then visited the teacher, who was an old eunuch. As Xiaolin asked the eunuch about some writings, Maomao admired the beauty of a nearby shrine.

Ad

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The eunuch then approached the female protagonist and appreciated her interest in such an old relic. According to the relic, the shrine was built by Wang Mu, an empress from another place who entered the Imperial Palace and made her rule through her wisdom. She constructed the shrine to choose the next ruler, as whoever could clear it would be declared the next king.

Ad

Strangely enough, Maomao ignored it despite having a keen interest. The next day in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7, Maomao was asked by the Emperor to help clear the Shrine of Choosing (the same old shrine she saw yesterday). So, the Emperor, accompanied by Jinshi, Maomao, and a few other eunuchs, visited the shrine.

The shrine was guarded by the same old eunuch who taught the maids. The shrine opened up to various doors, and the participant (the Emperor) had to choose one. As the Emperor had no idea how to clear the shrine, he randomly chose doors that led to the exit. After a single round, Maomao started her deductions and tried to discover this maze's mystery.

Ad

Maomao clearing the Shrine of Choosing (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Eventually, she asked the Emperor about the eyesight of the previous rulers. As reported by the Emperor in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7, the previous rulers had weak eyesight, leading to Maomao requesting another go at the shrine. However, the Emperor couldn't go with Maomao's choices because she wasn't a consort. So, Jinshi was forced to act as Maomao's master.

Ad

This time, Maomao chose every door and eventually led to the top of the shrine, thus clearing the Shrine of Choosing. Afterward, the old eunuch wanted to know the reason behind Maomao's choice of doors. As annoyed as she was, Maomao explained that Wang Mu was unable to differentiate between colors (presumably, she was color blind).

Due to this, the colors she perceived were different than the normal eye. So, the clues given at each door pointed at the correct door. This condition was considered hereditary, and only the Empress' blood could clear the shrine. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 ended with the old eunuch calling out Jinshi.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback