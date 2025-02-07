The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5: Jinshi embodies the Moon Fairy as Maomao learns about the clinic

With the release of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5, the anime saw Maomao devise a solution to put on a show that would satisfy the special foreign envoy. As hinted, Jinshi took on the role once played by Maomao's grandmother, but it wouldn't have been possible without Shisui's help.

The anime's previous episode saw Jinshi ask Maomao her views on a mystery that saw a pair of twin sisters get locked in their home. Nevertheless, one of the girls happened to get pregnant, despite the tight security. Later, Jinshi asked Maomao about the whereabouts of the Moon Fairy. Surprisingly, the legend was none other than Maomao's grandmother.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5: Maomao uses moths to bring the Moon Fairy to life

Ayla and Aylin in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5, titled Moon Fairy, saw Maomao run into Shisui, who informed her about the beauty of moths underneath the moonlight. This information saw Maomao devise the perfect plan to put on a great show for the special envoy party.

When the envoy party finally began, Maomao realized why the envoy wouldn't be interested in anything ordinary. Both Ayla and Aylin were gorgeous and possibly believed that there was no one more beautiful than them. Thus, the only way to impress them would be to give them a once-in-a-lifetime show of the Moon Fairy.

During the party, Maomao also realized that Ayla and Aylin's true mission was to get close to the Emperor and his brother for a political machination involving marriage.

Jinshi as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

After the envoy party was over, Ayla kept badmouthing what they had been shown as part of the party. That's when Maomao and Jinshi surprised them with a glimpse of the Moon Fairy. Jinshi danced underneath the moonlight surrounded by the moths. Soon after, he vanished, leaving Ayla and Aylin mindblown. While Ayla questioned Maomao about the Moon Fairy, she told them it was the moon goddess.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 then switched to another day as Maomao started thinking about the number of times people tried to kill Gyokuyou. Moments later, Maomao happened to pass by the Crystal Pavilion's ladies-in-waiting, out of which Shin caught her eye.

Maomao and the clinic's head in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

The anime later saw Ailan catch a small fever. While Maomao could prepare medicine for her, Yinghua suggested that Maomao take her to the clinic. Maomao confused the clinic with the medical office as she didn't know there was a clinic at the rear palace. When Maomao took Ailan to the clinic, she was surprised to see that it was well-maintained. As she was returning back to Jade Pavilion, she ran into Jinshi and Gaoshun.

During their conversation, Jinshi conveyed to Maomao that the medical office and clinic were different as only men were allowed to become doctors and prepare medicines. Hence, the clinic operated separately. With that, he also told her that the reason she was allowed to make medicines was because they were looking the other way for her. The anime episode ended with the head of the clinic confirming that Maomao made medicines.

