Danmachi season 5 episode 12: Ryu's Astraea Record brings back Alise's flames against Hogni

Danmachi season 5 episode 12, titled Astraea Record, was released on Friday, February 7, 2025. The episode witnessed Ryu Lion's new power as she joined the frey to overwhelm Hogni and the Freya Familia's Einherjar. Ryu embraced her past and decided to wield her comrades' moves.

Undoubtedly, Danmachi season 5 episode 12 was a visual fest from J.C. Staff production. The episode marked the return of the series, which went on a hiatus due to production issues. The production studio has done a commendable job of ensuring narrative is given visual justice.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi season 5 episode 12 and reflects the author's opinions.

Danmachi season 5 episode 12: The Allied Forces thin out as Vana Freya and others take down the Gods

Bell Cranel vs. Ottar (Image via J.C.Staff)

Danmachi season 5 episode 12 begins with Ottar continuously pushing Bell Cranel into a corner with his fearsome strength, making it a one-sided game for the Freya Familia. With every passing second, the chances of the Hestia Familia-led Allied Forces turning the tide of the War Game becomes slim.

Elsewhere, Daphne, Cassandra, Welf, and others fight a hopeless battle against Hogni, who is far superior to them in terms of strength. The horror show continues for the allied forces, as Hestia and Liliruca wonder how they can change the momentum. Meanwhile, Goddess Freya is irked by how Horn imitates her. Suddenly, she realizes they must stop the War Game as soon as possible.

The Goddess asks one of her children to inform Hedin to end the War Game. Meanwhile, Allen aka Vana Freya begins to invade the ruins where the Allies Force's Gods are hiding. One by one, the Gods and the Goddesses of the Allied Force lose their flowers, resulting in their Familia's disqualification.

Hephaestus in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

From Gods Magni to Modi to Ogma to Sobeki, everyone bites the dust. Hephaestus urges Hestia in Danmachi season 5 episode 12 to move out of her current hiding since she will be found sooner or later if she stays put. Hephaestus asks the Goddess to go to the West and head for the frontlines, reminding her that they will lose their chances of victory if the Freya Familia gets her.

Meanwhile, she plans to act as a decoy. Danmachi season 5 episode 12 then switches the focus to Takemikazuchi, who holds the fort alone against several Freya Familia minions. He demonstrates exceptional hand-to-hand combat skills. Yet, eventually, the sheer number of soldiers overpowers him and he loses the flower.

Takemikazuchi in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Likewise, Hephaestus finds Vana Freya while dashing through the thick forest. The allied forces begin to thin out, with their Gods succumbing to Vana Freya and the Einherjar's powers. That said, Liliruca remains calm. She knows that they are bound to lose their numbers, especially against the superior military strength of the Freya Familia.

However, that's why she doesn't want to panic. According to Danmachi season 5 episode 12, Liliruca has a plan. In a monologue, she reveals how the preparations are already done. All that is left is to give one successful push to throw the Freya Familia off balance. Hence, she urges Daphne to withstand Hogni's onslaught a bit longer.

Danmachi season 5 episode 12: Ryu Lion showcases her Astraea Record

Daphne, as seen in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Elsewhere in Danmachi season 5 episode 12, Daphne struggles against Hogni, whose Dainsleif weapon has critically wounded her. Despite that, Daphne urges Cassandra to heal her. Cassandra uses Soul Light but it doesn't heal Daphne quickly since she's cut by Hogni's Cursed Blade.

Meanwhile, Hogni observes a pecuilarity in Daphne's body which is allowing her to withstand his blows. According to Danmachi season 5 episode 12, Daphne's Lauris Wreath boosts her endurance. However, she doesn't like it that much since it makes her skin hard and woody.

Hogni wonders why Daphne is pushing herself when there's no chance for her to win. The red-haired girl says her job is to buy as much time as possible by keeping first-class adventures like Hogni at bay. Hogni realizes Daphne is worthy of his respect, so he decides to end it.

Hogni in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

He lunges at Daphne and leaves a fatal gash on her chest. However, Daphne still wants to continue fighting. She urges Cassandra to heal her. Just then, Hogni intervenes. He threatens to end Daphne's life if they don't surrender. Eventually, Cassandra surrenders against Daphne's will. Hogni realizes no one can pose a challenge to him anymore.

Just then in Danmachi season 5 episode 12, a wind blows across the battlefield. A ray of the Sun falls on the arch, where a figure descends from the sky. The episode reveals Ryu, who arrives on the battlefield. Elsewhere, Ottar brutally beats Bell Cranel, who realizes that he cannot win. However, he recalls the promise he made to Horn (Syr).

Bell Cranel realizes that unless he defeats Ottar, he cannot reach Freya, and eventually to Syr. That's why, he vows to defeat him. Following that, the narrative switches to Ryu, who descends to the battlefield as the Gale Wind. Dainsleif charges at Ryu and clashes his blade against hers.

Ryu Lion arrives at the battlefield (Image via J.C.Staff)

He is surprised by Ryu's ability to go toe-to-toe against him in swordsplay. Hogni wonders whether it's the same Gale Wind he fought during their previous encounter. The Freya Familia's executive thinks Ryu has gotten as strong as a Level Six adventurer.

The narrative momentarily shifts to Hermes, who says it's highly possible for Ryu to ascend not one but two levels, especially when she has faced numerous challenging hurdles during the last five years. When the Astraea Familia went down, the Gale Wind was already among the top-tier Rank 4 adventurers.

Hence, it's quite possible for her to get a double rank up. Danmachi season 5 episode 12 then switches the focus to Ryu, who mentions how powerless she was to suffer miserable defeats at the hands of Hogni and the King (Ottar). That's why she had to change; she received the blade, Alvs Justitia.

Hogni vs. Ryu in Danmachi season 5 episode 12 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Danmachi season 5 episode 12 showcases an enthralling battle between Ryu and Hogni, who clash their swords at equal footing. Just then, Heith Velvet intervenes with the Einherjars. Although Hogni is disappointed, he realizes there's no other way.

Danmachi season 5 episode 12 then shows Ryu unleashing her trump card - Astraea Record. As soon as she chants the move, a barrier surrounds her. The barrier prevents Einherjars' attacks from penetrating. Hogni then decides to charge at Ryu.

While he breaks the barrier, he is too late. Ryu Lion absorbs the barrier into her blade and chants "Agallis Arvesynth." The spell covers her blade with flames that once belonged to her dear friend, Alise Lovell. Hogni demands an answer from Ryu about how she can use Alise's spell.

Ryu Lion uses Astraea Record (Image via J.C.Staff)

According to Danmachi season 5 episode 12, Ryu Lion's journey as Gale Wind has ended. That's why she went to Goddess Aestrea to inherit the spirit of Alise and everyone else. Ryu's Astraea Record is a unique magic, that allows her to use the spells of her old comrades. with Aestrea's ichor acting as a mediary, Ryu becomes the successor to Alise's brand of justice.

Hogni is both horrified and incredulous to see Ryu Lion performing Alise's moves effortlessly to dismantle the Einherjar. The spectators in unison feel the Aestrea Familia has returned. With tremendous agility and strength, Ryu Lion goes a step above and chants another spell. She rains down Alise's justice with a wide-scale Luminous wind.

The spell obliterates the surroundings and leaves only Hogni standing. Danmachi season 5 episode 12 then showcases a fiery battle between Hogni and Ryu. Hogni realizes Ryu may not have yet mastered Alise's spell, so he intends to cut her down before she does that. However, the constant battles finally take a toll on Hogni.

Ryu shares Alise's flames (Image via J.C.Staff)

Ryu knows it too. According to Danmachi season 5 episode 12, Hogni's Deinslaif endows him with superior strength but at the cost of stamina. That's why Liliruca had the top adventurers fight Hogni to slowly reduce his stamina. Hogni realizes he has no cards left to use as Ryu's blade leaves him critically wounded.

With Hogni's defeat, the Allied Force gets a chance to turn the tide of the battle in their favor. However, Heith Velvet refuses to surrender. She aims to raise Hogni and asks the other healers to replenish the Einherjars. However, before she knows it, her teammates get shot by a familiar thunder move. Danmachi season 5 episode 12 ends Hedin Selland raining thunder at his own comrades, leaving Heith Velvet incredulous.

Conclusion

Produced by J.C.Staff, Danmachi season 5 episode 12 finally saw Ryu Lion get her moment to shine. She decided to carry the will of her fallen comrades and wield their powers with Astraea Record.

With her new abilities and double rank-up, Ryu defeated Hogni and turned the tide of the War Game in the Allied Forces' favor. However, the episode also saw a massive twist, with Hedin Selland's apparent betrayal.

