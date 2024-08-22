My Hero Academia’s Dabi is an insanely powerful anime fire user character. However, fans often wonder if his lust for revenge and self-validation is enough to make him the strongest anime fire-user character, or if will he be defeated by other fire-power users.

Dabi wields Blue Flame, which has a higher temperature than regular fire making it more powerful than Endeavour’s Hellfire. His firepower has been proven to be potent even against water and ice, making it all the more threatening.

While being a seemingly inevitable foe, his weakness lies within himself. Dabi’s body doesn’t have elemental resistance like Shoto or other anime fire users like Mereoleona, Yamamoto, or Igneel. This article enlists 10 anime fire user characters who can easily defeat My Hero Academia's Dabi.

Trending

From Bleach's Yamamoto to Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho, here's a list of 10 Anime fire user characters who can easily defeat My Hero Academia's Dabi

1) Igneel

Igneel (A powerful anime fire user character)(Image via A-1 Pictures)

Dabi surely has strong combustible firepower, however, that’s not enough to fight against The Dragon King Igneel. In the Fairy Tail universe, the fire dragon Igneel is one of the strongest characters.

Firstly, being a fire dragon Igneel possesses a better physiological condition than any human and his scales possess elemental resistance. What’s sad for Dabi fans is that, Dabi doesn’t even have a fighting chance against Igneel. While Dabi’s flames wouldn’t harm Igneel, Dabi would surely fall back in no time due to his physiological condition.

Igneel is a powerful anime fire user character, who can take on Dabi at any time and defeat him.

2) Yamamoto

Yamamoto (one of the strongest anime fire user characters) (Image via Pierrot)

The 2016 anime Bleach has too many overpowered characters and Captain Yamamoto of Gotei 13 is one of them. With Yamamoto’s Ryujin Jakka having the potential to turn the world into ashes, he is hailed as one of the strongest anime fire user characters.

In a fight against Yamamoto, Dabi has no chance of winning. Even, Dabi might not stand long enough to show his powerful moves.

Yamamoto is not only a powerful fire user but also a skilled swordsman and a 2100+ years old shinigami. With Yamamoto’s power and experience, he is one of the anime characters who can defeat Dabi.

3) Sukuna

Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

The King of Curses Sukuna’s Divine Flames is one of the most powerful firepower in the animeverse. The fact that the Jujutsu Kaisen character easily defeats the special grade cursed spirit Jogo with Jogo’s elemental ability without using his innate technique proves that Sukuna can defeat Dabi.

Dabi’s insanity and lust for winnings can only take him so far in front of the King of Curses. Sukuna’s Divine Flame could char up Jogo, whose body was heat-resistant, so it’s understandable that it would be fatal for Dabi.

Even if Dabi pulls up a suicidal technique to kill Sukuna along with him Sukuna can just use Cleave & Dismantle to destroy those flames and use the reverse curse technique to heal any wound to his body.

4) Mereoleona

Mereoleona (An inevitable anime fire user character)(Image via Pierrot)

The 2017 anime Black Clover has a bunch of powerful fire users, like Fana, Fuegoleon, and Mereoleona. Mereoleona is an insanely powerful anime fire user character and one of the anime characters who can defeat Dabi.

Mereoleona’s body is completely heat resistant due to her training in a volcanic “mana-zone” area. Therefore, even Dabi with his highly combustive “Blue Flame” will have a hard time, wounding her physically.

Mereoleona’s mana zone will inflict serious injury to Dabi’s body. His body is already vulnerable to his own flames, fighting with Mereoleona in such a physical condition would eventually lead him towards his defeat.

5) Itachi

Itachi (Image via Pierrot)

The prodigious Itachi Uchiha from Naruto wields threatening firepower “Amaterasu”. Amaterasu can even nullify or destroy any other firepower.

In a battle between Dabi’s Blue Flame and Itachi’s Amaterasu, Itachi surely has the upper hand. Apart from firepower, the prodigious ninja has other cards to defeat Dabi.

Even with, Dabi’s firepower and speed, he cannot match against Itachi’s tactics and intuitions in a battle. Dabi cannot copy Itachi’s Amaterasu as he did with Shoto’s Phosphor, and more likely in a prolonged fight Dabi would fall victim to Amaterasu.

6) Rengoku

Rengoku (one of the strongest anime fire user characters) (Image via Ufotable)

Rengoku, the Flame Hashira from Demon Slayer Corps is revered as the strongest Hashira by most of the other members. Apart from wielding strong firepower, he is also a skilled swordsman.

Dabi is mostly a mid-range fighter, giving his opponent a wide area for attacking his body. Rengoku, on the other hand, is honed in predicting his opponent’s attack.

While Dabi and Rengoku might have a neck-to-neck fight, in the longer run Rengoku will overwhelm him and win the battle. Therefore, Rengoku is one of the anime characters who can defeat Dabi.

7) Akainu

Akainu (Image via Toei Animation)

Akainu has the power of “mogu mogu no mi”, which means he can create and control magma at his will, even turn his body into magma. Magma is superior to fire due to its elemental difference.

In One Piece, Akainu killed the ‘fire-fist’ Ace with his ability proving his fighting chances against any fire users. In a battle between Dabi and Akainu, Akainu can seriously injure Dabi’s body, while his body will be unscathed, as he can turn his body into magma.

It is obvious, that Magma and Fire are different elemental abilities, however, magma can create fire and both are combusting in nature. Therefore, in a battle of firepower, Akainu can be a competitor.

8) Escanor

Escanor (A powerful anime fire user character) (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Escanor from the 2014 anime Seven Deadly Sins is a formidable anime fire user character. His “sunshine ability” to create a miniature sun is revered as one of the strongest firepower in the anime world.

Along with firepower, his immense strength and his Divine Axe Rhitta make him a threatening opponent even for a fire user. Honestly, in a fight between Escanor and Dabi, dabi doesn’t have a chance to win.

Dabi has a strong firepower but a weak constitution. Due to Sunshine ability, Escanor has elemental resistance and can close up to Dabi and incapacitate him with his axe. Most importantly, Escanor’s pride would never allow him to be defeated by a sinful criminal.

However, all of these are possible, if the fight takes place in the daytime, because, at night, Escanor becomes a timid small bartender with no fighting power.

9) Hiei

Hiei (A demonic anime fire user character) (Image via Pierrot)

Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho is a threatening anime fire user character. Hiei is a fire demon with inevitable “Dragon of Darkness Flames”. Dragon of Darkness Flames is an “Amaterasu-like” dark firepower that can turn anything into ash.

Even, Dabi with his abilities doesn’t stand a chance against Hiei. Hiei is completely immune to fire, even if Dabi’s Blue Flame manages to injure him, that would not be enough. Hiei is also a master swordsman, giving him a chance to injure Dabi mortally. Apart from his dark flames, his Jogan Eyes and other demonic abilities will make him an inevitable foe for Dabi.

However, cornering Dabi is not enough and he can pull up a suicidal stance. But, Hiei is more likely to counter that and become victorious. Therefore, Hiei is one of the anime characters who can defeat Dabi.

10) Roy Mustang

Roy Mustang (A strategic anime fire user character) (Image via Studio Bones)

A fight between Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist and Dabi would be an interesting one. Unlike, other characters in this list, Roy doesn’t show elemental superiority over Dabi’s Blue Flame, however, his tactful intuitions might lead him to win against Dabi.

Both seem equally potent in firepower, however, Roy has the upper hand in a battle during Dabi. Roy targets the internal weakness of his opponents and as they become vulnerable he attacks them.

Dabi is a complete sociopath who is easy to manipulate emotionally, Roy is most likely to use it against Dabi and attack his body to mortally injure him.

Final Thoughts

Dabi is shown as one of the strongest villains in My Hero Academia's world, and his psychotic tendencies make him one of the cruelest villains in the animeverse. Even though the heroes struggle tirelessly to stop Dabi, this listicle shows Dabi is not invincible.

Against the right opponent, Dabi’s self-destructive tendencies would only ensure his defeat not his win. Nonetheless, this list doesn’t focus on Dabi’s powerlessness, but on his wrong ways of harnessing his powers.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback