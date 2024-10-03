Danmachi season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

One of the most eagerly anticipated sequel anime set to air in the Fall 2024 anime season is Danmachi season 5, better known as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5). Produced by J.C.Staff, the fifth season will continue the adaptation of author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda's original fantasy light novel series.

Undoubtedly, fans who follow the series may want to know the number of episodes the sequel will run this season. According to the anime's X account and the website, Danmachi season 5 will run for 15 episodes in total, spanning in a single cour.

Unless any delay occurs, the fifth season will follow this expected schedule, starting October 3, 2024, as the premiere date. Follow along with this article for more details regarding the fantasy anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Danmachi season 5 have?

As per the anime's Blu-ray & DVD listings shared on the official website, Danmachi season 5, or Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 will air a total of 15 episodes.

The first episode premiered in Japan on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. Before its TV broadcast, the anime will be available on ABEMA Premium on October 3, 2024, at 10 pm JST. Likewise, international fans can watch the premiere early on HIDIVE on the same date.

The complete release schedule for Danmachi season 5 (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5), as per the show's early streaming format and the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST) timings, is here as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) October 3, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 2 (Released) October 10, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 3 (Released) October 17, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 4 (Released) October 24, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 5 (Released) October 31, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 6 (Released) November 7, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 7 (Released) November 14, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 8 (Released) November 21, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm Break 9 (Released) December 5, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 10 (Released) December 12, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 11 (Released) December 19, 2024 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 12 February 7, 2025 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 13 February 7, 2025 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 14 February 26, 2025 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm 15 (Finale) March 5, 2025 6 am/2 pm/6:30 pm

While the table predicts the series' full release schedule, the dates and times mentioned are subject to change in case the studio decides to. According to the latest update, the climax episodes (12-15) are now scheduled to be released from February 2025 to March 2025.

Where to watch Danmachi season 5?

Bell Cranel, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The highly anticipated sequel from the Fall 2024 season will be airing on multiple Japanese TV channels, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, and Abema. Ahead of its television broadcast, the episodes of this series will be available for streaming on ABEMA Premium, albeit with a monetary subscription.

Aside from Japanese fans, anime enthusiasts from the USA, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia, can catch the episodes of this anime on HIDIVE, where the series will follow the same streaming schedule as ABEMA Premium.

Additionally, fans can watch the anime on Anime Generation service in Italy, Aniplus Asia in the Southeast Asian regions, Aniplus TV & Laftel in South Korea, Bahamut Anime Crazy in Taiwan, and Aniverse in Austria and Germany.

What to expect from Danmachi season 5?

Bell Cranel receives a love letter (Image via J.C.Staff)

Danmachi season 5 is set to pick up the adaptation from volume 16 and cover the Goddess of the Fertility Arc from author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda's light novel series. According to the synopsis, the arc follows Bell Cranel, who looks forward to the Goddess Festival in Orario, especially after his harrowing escape from the dungeon's depth with Ryu.

Yet, things get interesting when he receives a love letter from Syr, who invites him on a date with her on the Goddess Festival's date. Syr realizing her love for Bell Cranel sets up a chain of events, which changes Bell's life and plunges Orario into chaos. Fans can expect the season to center around the Freya Familia, and show a different side to Syr.

Danmachi season 5 episode archive

