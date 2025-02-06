The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5: Kenichi leaves town as Primula realizes her love for him

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 was expected to focus on Kenichi reaping the socioeconomic rewards of rescuing Primula from Shaga’s bandits. Officially released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the installment did indeed give focus to these events, but also touched on other happenings.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 also saw Kenichi get some unwanted attention as a result of his recent heroics. In turn, this pressures him to make a drastic and dramatic choice with regards to his life in this new world, and in Dahlia.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 sees Kenichi set out for a second new life

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 began with Kenichi and co returning to Dahlia with Primula and Anemone safe and sound. The former immediately reunited with her father, who then thanked Kenichi while asking if the loot was in his Item Box, which he confirmed. However, he began to trail off while elaborating.This prompted a flashback which revealed he put the heads of the bandits into his Item Box in order to collect the bounty.

He also put the loot in their hideout, weapons, and armor in his Item Box. It’s also revealed he invited the women, most of whom didn't have families or a home to go back to, to come stay in Dahlia. Primula then said the Mallow Company would also assist them, easing their concerns. Kenichi asked where Anemone was from, who answered but specified she didn’t want to return. Anama explained that she was likely sold off to reduce the number of mouths to feed.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 then saw him invite her to return to Dahlia as well, which she affirmed. They then returned those women who wanted to go home to their families before returning to Dahlia with the rest. Kenichi then went to exchange the heads at the Adventurer’s Guild, where his mage friend warned him that the nobles will likely soon ask about him.

Azalea returns early on in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Eventually, Kenichi was rewarded 861 gold coins for all the heads. However, Anama rejected her cut due to feeling she didn’t do anything to earn it. She then asked if she could take care of Anemone, thinking about her own child and crying as Kenichi said he approved of this. Anama left to get her and Anemone something to drink, but to find the child gone. Kenichi then returned to Azalea’s inn, where she excitedly asked him if the rumors of his adventure were true.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 saw him deny this, seemingly worried about Azalea knowing of the reward. In Azalea’s inn was the bard whom Kenichi rode into Dahlia on the merchant Fuyou’s cart with. Azalea asked him about his alleged promise to marry her once he had a successful business, something he said he never promised before renting a room and heading upstairs.

Later that night, Azalea crawled into bed with him, clearly intent on being physically intimate. However, at that moment, the bobcat and Anemone entered the room. Kenichi tried looking for Anama the next day, but was unable to find her anywhere, giving up and running his errands instead. This included selling off the various goods he got from the bandits to the appropriate vendors, totaling 18 million yen which he split evenly among those who assisted.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 then saw him finally return to his home in the woods, bringing Anemone with him. This was revealed to be where Anama was, who ran up to and hugged Anemone while saying she was worried. Anemone then revealed her intent to live with Kenichi instead of Anama, with both of them trying to convince the young girl otherwise. However, they both eventually accepted her decision, despite Anama clearly being sad about it.

That night, what appeared to be a group of five assailants approached Kenichi’s house. Yet the next morning when he awoke with a dream of his last moments on Earth, the group of apparent assailants were gone. Half-a-month then passed, with Kenichi first revealing that his knight friend Sir Norspaul was given the title of Baron and a small territory to run for defeating Shaga. The noble who hired Shaga to kidnap was then revealed to have lost his status.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 then revealed that the Mallow Company began selling the bicycles he showed them despite laughing at the idea. He received five gold coins in exchange for the idea, noticing an odd presence after leaving with Anemone. While he saw nothing upon turning around, the assailants from weeks prior were seemingly following him and eventually cornering him.

Anemone becomes part of Kenichi's family by The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5's end (Image via East Fish Studio)

He escaped successfully with Mallow pulling up immediately after. He explained that the anti-monarchy faction likely was responsible. Primula then revealed that the success of the bike, called the draisine in this world, led to her family being granted the Ney Draisine surname. Mallow then told Primula that there’s a massive debt to Kenichi which they must repay. Primula then mused on her feelings for and history with Kenichi, confident that he truly cherished her.

She likewise decided to “follow him,” going to his house after getting ready. However, upon arrival, it was clear that he had packed up and left without saying goodbye. The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 ended with Kenichi introducing Anemone and the bobcat as his family to Fuyou, saying they were “off on a journey.”

Final thoughts

Without a doubt, The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 threw fans a curveball in the form of Kenichi’s decision to abandon his life thus far. However, he clearly shows some regrets or at least nagging concerns in the episode’s final moments. Primula likewise seems set to go after him, suggesting a reunion may be in store sooner than fans think.

