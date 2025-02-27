I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10 will premiere on March 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Episode 9 was released on February 25, 2025, and was titled "Liam Tries Talking to a Girl."

Ad

Episode 9 mainly followed Liam as he nullified a plot to increase distrust toward his nation while simultaneously realizing the important qualities needed for a wise king. Episode 10 will follow a much more relaxed tone, but viewers can expect the stakes to rise in episodes 11 and 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10 is set to be released on March 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST and will essentially begin the final arc for the 12-episode Winter 2025 series. A season 2 for the series is yet to be confirmed.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 08:30 am Monday March 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Monday March 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 04:30 pm Monday March 3, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Monday March 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday March 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday March 4, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday March 4, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10?

Many channels, including TV Tokyo and ATX, will broadcast I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10 in Japan. The anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu in Japan. For international audiences, the episode will be made available only on Crunchyroll a couple of hours after its release in Japan.

Ad

A brief recap of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9

Lady Flora as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime episode 9 begins with Liam being escorted to a nearby meeting point for an audience with officials from the Principality of Palta. Upon reaching the destination, emissaries from Palta soon reveal that they want Liam to marry Lady Flora. Although the situation remains rather uneventful, it is soon revealed to be a ploy by Palta to assassinate Lady Flora within Liam's nation and use the incident as a trigger for war and distrust.

Ad

Lady Scarlet assesses the situation and requests Liam to demonstrate their nation's might by issuing higher-grade currency and taking over trade throughout the three neighboring nations. Liam manages to create silver and copper currency surpassing Jamil Kingdom's own currency, keeping them in reserve for distribution.

The episode soon cuts to Radon as he instructs Liam to strengthen himself and his nation’s might to ward off neighbors who would surely try to invade their country of monsters. The episode ends with Liam learning about the internal magic needed to augment one's own strength without the need for any actual spells.

Ad

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10: What to expect? (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 10 will follow Liam as he tries to augment his nation even more by creating oceans and actual beaches. The preview for the episode makes it clear that episode 10 will take a much more slice-of-life-like approach and follow the entire cast as they spend time on a newly created beach.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback