One Piece chapter 1140 may have answered one of the biggest Shanks questions

The world of One Piece continues to unravel its deepest mysteries, and chapter 1140 may have provided a crucial piece to one of the most intriguing puzzles: the true nature of Shanks' abilities and his remarkable mobility across the seas.

Throughout the years fans have speculated on how the Red-Haired Pirates could appear so quickly during vital situations like the Marineford War while also questioning their choice to operate from East Blue rather than the Grand Line.

This new insight into "the mark" and its Abyss connection offers potential explanations for existing mysteries and redefines our perception of One Piece's most mysterious character.

The Red-Haired Pirates: The secrets of the abyss and their unique traveling privileges in One Piece

The latest chapter introduces a fascinating concept: The Abyss allows passage exclusively to individuals who possess "the mark". The unusual movement pattern of Shanks and his crew throughout the series becomes apparent from this detail. The Red-Haired Pirates show an extraordinary knack for materializing exactly where they are needed and manage to travel long distances within remarkably short periods.

This new information suggests that Shanks, potentially through his noble Figarland heritage, might possess this special mark, granting him unique traveling privileges that other pirates lack. This theory stands out because it explains why the Red-Haired Pirates decided to establish their base of operations in East Blue early on in the story.

The seemingly strange decision by this powerful crew to stay outside the Grand Line gains meaning when considering that Shanks might have had the ability to cross the Abyss. The East Blue location might have served as a strategic position, allowing them to move freely between the Blues and the Grand Line through routes inaccessible to others.

Shanks' lost arm and its impact on the Red-Haired Pirates' movement in One Piece

Expand Tweet

The theory becomes stronger when we analyze how the crew's movement patterns changed before and after Shanks lost his arm. Before Luffy's encounter with them, the Red-Haired Pirates regularly moved between the East Blue and the Grand Line. Following Shanks' loss of his arm, his crew decided to establish permanent residence on the Grand Line.

This shift in behavior could indicate that the injury might have affected more than just his physical capabilities – perhaps it impacted his ability to utilize the mark effectively, leading to a change in their operational strategy.

Shanks' strategic movements and influence on global power dynamics in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the most significant support for this theory comes from one of One Piece's most dramatic moments: Shanks' timely arrival at Marineford. Fans have debated for years about how Shanks' crew managed to intercept Kaido before appearing at Marineford's pivotal battle. If Shanks indeed possessed the ability to traverse the Abyss, it would explain how they managed such precise and rapid movements during this critical period.

This capability would also explain his reported visit to Mariejois, as noted by Shamrock, fitting perfectly with his Figarland heritage and the World Government's likely expectation of his allegiance. Should this theory stand up to scrutiny, its implications will profoundly affect the current narrative.

Analyzing Shanks' exceptional navigation skills through the Abyss could uncover fresh insights into global power dynamics and the real importance of individuals marked with special significance. The series reveals how Shanks' special abilities draw strategic attention from various characters and organizations.

Conclusion

Shanks as seen in the image (Image via Shueisha)

The discovery in Chapter 1140 about the mark's role in crossing the Abyss answers numerous One Piece mysteries while creating new opportunities for plot progression. This theory links many story elements by explaining both the Red-Haired Pirates' strange base of operations and their unexpected speed during critical times.

The evolving narrative will likely show the significance of Shanks' abilities as a key element in grasping the broader conflicts and power structures within One Piece's universe.

