Scopper Gaban may have another name that One Piece fans have known for ages

Throughout its history, One Piece has consistently been adept at incorporating complex plots spanning several decades, frequently exposing links that leave fans in awe of Eiichiro Oda's meticulous preparation.

Chapter 1139 has given rise to an intriguing idea that points to an unexpected link between two people that do not seem to be related: Louis Arnot, a mysterious adventurer referenced in connection with Little Garden, and Scopper Gaban, the former member of the Roger Pirates.

This theory provides an interesting perspective on Gaban's activities post-Roger Pirates and potentially explains his deep connection to Elbaph and its inhabitants.

The explorer's identity in One Piece

The foundation of this theory lies in a simple quote from Scopper Gaban himself: "Well... exploration is a hobby of mine." This seemingly innocuous statement takes on new significance when we examine the historical records of Louis Arnot, an explorer named Little Garden, and documented observations about Elbaph. The timing and nature of these connections suggest that "Louis Arnot" might be a pen name used by Gaban during his explorations.

The evidence supporting this connection begins with Gaban's demonstrated ability to traverse the Grand Line efficiently, as shown by his appearance drinking with Crocus in a cover story. This exceptional mobility would be essential for an explorer documenting various islands across the seas. Furthermore, the connection between Louis Arnot and Little Garden takes on a deeper significance, considering the island's intrinsic link to Elbaph through its giant inhabitants.

If Arnot is indeed Gaban, this would naturally explain how he first encountered giants and traced their origins back to Elbaph. Perhaps most tellingly, the recent reappearance of Arnot's writings alongside Gaban's silhouette in recent chapters seems deliberately placed by Oda, who rarely revisits such obscure characters without greater narrative purpose.

Gaban’s hidden ties to Elbaph in One Piece

The theory becomes particularly interesting when considering Gaban's relationship with Elbaph. The warning "Do not overstay your welcome here" has a different meaning if viewed through this lens. Rather than being a serious warning, it could be a playful reference to Gaban's own experience – perhaps he "overstayed" because he found love there, leading to his two-decade connection to the island.

The implications of this theory would significantly enrich Gaban's character and the overall One Piece narrative. His notable absence from major events could be explained by his dedication to documenting his explorations under a pseudonym.

Such activities would naturally result in deep knowledge of various locations in the One Piece world, adding layers to his character beyond his role as a former Roger Pirate. Most significantly, this connection would establish a meaningful bridge between the Roger Pirates and the giant warriors of Elbaph, potentially setting up future narrative developments.

Potential counter-arguments

Despite its compelling nature, several challenges face this theory. The age of the Brag Men text suggests Louis Arnot's writings might predate Gaban's era, creating a potential timeline inconsistency. Moreover, the necessity of a pen name for a former Roger Pirate isn't immediately apparent, raising questions about the motivation behind such a disguise.

There's also the possibility that this connection might appear too convenient from a narrative perspective, though Oda has certainly pulled off similar revelations in the past.

Conclusion

In the grand tapestry of One Piece's storytelling, the potential revelation of Scopper Gaban as Louis Arnot would be a masterful example of Oda's long-term narrative planning. If true, it would connect various plot threads spanning decades of in-world time, from the naming of Little Garden to the current events involving Elbaph.

Whether this theory turns out to be correct, it shows how intricate One Piece's world-building is and how small things might eventually reveal important connections. Perhaps more evidence will be presented to support or disprove this intriguing hypothesis as the story progresses.

