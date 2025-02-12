Like Elbaph, Dragon's Devil Fruit powers in One Piece may also be based on Norse mythology

Fans of One Piece remain engaged with its amazingly scripted complex world-building and its intentional mysteries. One of the most enigmatic characters in Eiichiro Oda's magnificent work is Monkey D. Dragon, captain of the Revolutionary Army and the "most wanted man alive."

While we have witnessed glimpses of what appear to be weather manipulation powers, what Dragon is exactly capable of is largely up for debate. A strong theory by Reddit user u/Pain1069 talks about how Dragon may have one of the most powerful Devil Fruits there is: a Mythical Zoan model of Jörmungandr, the World Serpent from Norse legends.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Dragon and Jörmungandr: A mythological connection in One Piece

The first clue supporting this theory lies in Dragon's debut appearance in Loguetown. His arrival coincided with a sudden, unnatural storm that saved his son, Luffy, from capture. This weather manipulation ability aligns perfectly with Jörmungandr's mythological association with storms and seas.

The World Serpent from Norse mythology was known to cause tremendous tempests by moving through the ocean depths, much like how Dragon seems capable of summoning powerful winds and rainstorms at will. Furthermore, Dragon's distinctive facial tattoo provides another intriguing piece of evidence.

The marking's serpentine design, with its coiling pattern and wave-like elements, could be a symbol of both his hypothetical Zoan form and his connection to the seas. Mangaka Oda is renowned for incorporating subtle design elements that foreshadow character abilities, making this tattoo potentially significant. Meanwhile, the similarities between Dragon's function in the narrative and the mythological importance of Jörmungandr are particularly noteworthy.

The World Serpent was destined to face the gods at Ragnarök, according to Norse mythology. Similarly, Dragon leads a global revolution against the self-proclaimed "gods" of the One Piece world – the World Government and the Celestial Dragons. This symbolic alignment between Dragon's mission and the World Serpent's destiny seems too perfect to be coincidental.

Dragon’s potential true power in One Piece: A world-ending threat to the Celestial beings

This theory also explains why Dragon is feared even more than the Yonko. If he possesses the ability to transform into a serpent large enough to encircle islands or even the entire world, his potential for destruction would be unprecedented. Combined with the ability to manipulate weather patterns on a global scale, such power would make him the greatest threat to the World Government's authority.

Moreover, Jörmungandr was known for its deadly venom, powerful enough to slay Thor himself. This could manifest in Dragon's abilities as some form of poisonous attack, explaining why direct confrontations with him are so rare. The World Government's extreme fear of Dragon might stem from knowing the full extent of these devastating capabilities.

The World Serpent theory gains additional credibility when considering the inevitable confrontation with Im, the mysterious figure sitting on the Empty Throne. If Im indeed possesses god-like powers over the world, then Dragon's theoretical Jörmungandr fruit would position him as the perfect natural enemy to this ultimate authority, just as the World Serpent was destined to challenge the gods.

Conclusion

As One Piece moves toward its climactic conclusion, the true nature of Monkey D. Dragon's powers becomes increasingly relevant. The Jörmungandr theory elegantly connects his demonstrated abilities, physical appearance, and narrative role into a cohesive whole that aligns with Oda's storytelling style. While we await the official revelation of Dragon's powers, this theory offers a compelling explanation for why the World Government considers him their greatest threat.

Whether through his potential to encircle the world as a massive serpent or his ability to unleash catastrophic storms, Dragon's hypothetical World Serpent powers would make him a truly worthy holder of the "World's Most Wanted Man" title.

