Scopper Gaban, not Luffy, may be the one to fight Figarland Shamrock in One Piece

As One Piece enters what appears to be its final saga, fans are piecing together clues about the potential roles of newly introduced characters. Recent chapters have brought the legendary Scopper Gaban into the spotlight, a former Roger Pirates member, whose presence in Elbaf has sparked intense speculation.

While many initially assumed Luffy would face off against the mysterious Figarland Shamrock, mounting evidence suggests that Gaban himself might be destined for this crucial confrontation. This theory explores how Gaban's role might unfold and why his potential clash with Shamrock could be pivotal in revealing some of One Piece's most closely guarded secrets.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

A watchman foreseeing Elbaf’s doom in One Piece

The setup for Gaban's significance began with his introduction as a challenge-setter for Luffy, Zoro, and Nami, reminiscent of classic shonen training scenarios. However, this seemingly straightforward training arc appears poised to take a darker turn. The presence of the Holy Knights, particularly Shamrock and Gunko, suggests an impending invasion of Elbaf.

Given Gaban's history with the Roger Pirates and his presence at God Valley, he's perfectly positioned to recognize the true gravity of the World Government's schemes. What makes this theory particularly compelling is how it aligns with Norse mythology, which has heavily influenced the Elbaf arc.

Gaban's potential role as a watchman who warns of impending danger mirrors Heimdall, who sounds the Gjallarhorn to announce Ragnarök. This parallel becomes even more significant when considering Oda's previous hint about an upcoming fight between "that person and that person," now revealed to be Shamrock and Gaban.

Gaban vs. Shamrock: A Pivotal Battle Unraveling the Mysteries of God Valley in One Piece

The timing of such a confrontation would serve multiple narrative purposes. First, it would provide a meaningful death for a character connected to Roger's era, raising the stakes for the current generation. Second, it would create an organic opportunity to delve into the God Valley incident through Gaban's final moments.

Most intriguingly, this could serve as the perfect vehicle to finally reveal the truth about Shanks' origins, a mystery that has tantalized fans for decades. The structure of recent chapters supports this theory. Oda has been carefully establishing Gaban's combat prowess while simultaneously building up the threat level of the Holy Knights.

This groundwork suggests that when their inevitable clash occurs, it will carry significant narrative weight. Furthermore, the presence of multiple Holy Knights indicates that while Luffy and his crew might be occupied with other threats, Gaban could face Shamrock in a separate, fateful encounter.

From a storytelling perspective, Oda has consistently used the deaths of Roger's generation to mark major turning points in the narrative. Gaban's potential sacrifice would serve as a powerful reminder of the passing of an era while simultaneously pushing the story toward its endgame. The revelations that could emerge from his final battle - particularly regarding Shanks and God Valley - would provide crucial context for the conflicts to come.

Conclusion

The implications of this theory extend beyond just Gaban's fate. As One Piece moves closer to its conclusion, every major revelation needs to serve multiple narrative purposes. A clash between Gaban and Shamrock would not only provide an emotionally resonant moment but also serve as a vehicle for crucial world-building and character development.

Whether through victory or noble sacrifice, Gaban's confrontation with Shamrock appears destined to become a defining moment in One Piece's final saga, potentially unlocking some of the series' most closely guarded secrets while honoring the legacy of the Roger Pirates' era.

