One Piece chapter 1139: Scopper Gaban finally appears as key to Loki's cuffs is found

One Piece chapter 1139 was expected to continue focusing on the development of the Elbaph Arc’s conflict, which Figarland Shamrock and the Holy Knights seem to be at the center of. Officially released earlier this weekend, the installment instead took a break from focusing on the Holy Knights and their apparent grand plans for Elbaph.

Instead, One Piece chapter 1139 pushed Elbaph Arc’s story forward by officially introducing Scopper Gaban as the mystery character seen at the arc’s beginning. Gaban’s introduction also leads to protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his allies finally finding the key to Loki’s cuffs but needing to overcome a major trial before obtaining them.

One Piece chapter 1139 sees Gaban challenge Luffy to a fight for the key to Loki’s cuffs

One Piece chapter 1139: The mystery man appears

One Piece chapter 1139, titled “Mountain Eater,” began with the issue’s cover story. Who’s Who is seen drawing a sword as he prepares to kill two silhouetted characters lying on the ground before him.

While their identities aren’t confirmed, the shape of the horns on their heads and the fact that there are two of them suggests they are Page One and Ulti. Starting its story, the issue focuses on Road and the Romance Dawn Trio, still looking for the key to Loki’s cuffs.

Road comments that graybeards like Elder Jarul are the only ones who’d know, meaning they had no one to ask for help. Zoro specifies that they haven’t decided to let him go yet, prompting Luffy to say Zoro is no fun.

Nami then finds what remains of Elbaph’s throne room, which is shown to be smashed up with rubble that appears to be recent. The group also notices a hole in the ceiling and a pentagram-style mark on the floor beneath the hole.

One Piece chapter 1139 sees them identify it as a magic circle used in demon summoning rituals, while Luffy says he feels like he saw something similar recently. A voice then calls out Luffy’s name, saying they’ve been wanting to meet him.

As Road panics and tries to run, the voice tells them to wait as a giant ax is thrown at Road. This causes Road to drop Luffy, Zoro, and Nami, with Luffy catching her and handing her off to Zoro before facing the voice.

Roger and Rayleigh appear via flashback in One Piece chapter 1139 (Image via Toei Animation)

He likewise realizes someone is sitting on the throne, whom Road refers to as “Sir Ya” or “Ya-san.” However, Ya-san appears to be Scopper Gaban, having the same bushy hair and round-lensed sunglasses he’s seen in flashbacks. Ya-san says he felt a strange surge of Haki coming from the throne room earlier, saying he missed whatever caused it but is glad to have found them all instead.

One Piece chapter 1139 sees Ya-san say he’s heard the rumors of Luffy, commending him for defeating Kaido. Road explains that Ya-san is Ripley’s partner and Colon’s father, with Ya–san saying Colon is 20 and Ripley is 80 years old.

Nami marvels at someone like him existing, prompting him to say love can’t be restrained and that mixed-race people like the Buccaneers and Wotans have existed throughout history.

He adds that they are rare and often struggle to survive on their own, but every era has both these mixed races and people who approve of them. Zoro asks just who Ya-san is, but he dodges the question as Zoro and Luffy walk away to look for Loki’s keys. Ya–san asks them if they know what kind of man Loki is and what they’ll do if things go south. Luffy simply answers that he’ll defeat Loki and lock him back up.

One Piece chapter 1139: Scopper Gaban officially arrives

One Piece chapter 1139 sees Ya-san respond that until Shanks defeated Loki, no one was able to come close, lecturing Luffy on the danger he poses and the potential consequences.

However, Zoro and Luffy walk away, uninterested in the warnings and calling it a waste of time. Nami and Road apologize to Ya-san and lecture the pair, but the mystery man is instead shown to be smiling as a flashback begins.

This flashback likewise confirms Ya-san as Scopper Gaban, seeing him muse on a time he and Silvers Rayleigh had a similar argument with Gol D. Roger. Ya-san then tells Road to push the royal throne as the focus shifts back to the party in the village.

Oimo is telling Usopp and the others about a story from when Roger was sick and that the other monstrous fighter on his crew, besides Rayleigh, brought him to a hospital deep in the mountains.

Gaban challenges Luffy to a fight in One Piece chapter 1140's final scenes (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1139, Oimo claims that enemies surrounded them when they arrived and that man fought the hundreds of them off with nothing but two axes. Oimo adds that when the battle was over, not a single tree was left on the mountain, hence the pirate’s nickname of Mountain Eater. Oimo specifies that he rivaled the Roger Pirates’ vice-captain, Silvers Rayleigh, in strength and was known as the Left Hand of the Pirate King.

Back in Aurust Castle, Ya-san had led Road and the others to a secret treasure room beneath the throne, saying he discovered it because he likes exploring. While Nami is dismayed to see almost all of the treasure looted, the others are excited to see the key to Loki’s cuffs.

As Ya-san challenges Luffy to a fight for the key, the issue ends with Oimo and Kashii revealing to the others that Scopper Gaban has been on Elbaph for 20 years, clearly identifying him as Ya-san.

Final thoughts

With Scopper Gaban officially introduced by chapter 1139’s end, fans can expect the subsequent release to focus on his and Luffy’s fight immediately. This would also explain why mangaka Eiichiro Oda is taking a break for the week now, leveraging that extra time to deliver a truly exceptional fight between a legendary figure of old and one in the making.

