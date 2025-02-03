One Piece chapter 1139 all but confirms February release schedule

Monday, February 3, 2025 saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1139 begin, bringing with it the first spoilers regarding the manga’s upcoming release schedule. Per X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew), the manga will indeed be taking a break after chapter 1139’s release, as many fans expected.

However, this One Piece chapter 1139 news does all but confirm the manga’s remaining release schedule for the month of February 2025. Given mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s typical release cadence, fans can expect chapter 1140 to release on Monday, February 24, 2025, rounding out the series’ releases for the month.

Oda set to take long break after One Piece chapter 1139, shorten chapter 1139’s length

The aforementioned typical release cadence of series creator Eiichiro Oda typically sees him take a three-on-one-off approach in terms of release weeks to break weeks. This is a schedule which Oda seems to prefer due to having used it consistently for many years, with fans also more than happy with such a schedule. Likewise, it’s expected that Oda will return to this routine following One Piece chapter 1139 marking a rare fourth release in a row for the series.

In turn, this likely also explains Pew’s other early spoiler information, elaborating that chapter 1139 will only be 13 pages. Given that this will be the fourth chapter fans are getting in a row, it’s understandable that Oda would look to lighten his workload in this fourth week. The general fandom is expressing a similar sentiment, emphasizing that this week would normally be a break week and thus any chapter is better than none.

Unfortunately, there are no other available spoilers for One Piece chapter 1139 as of this article’s writing, which is typical of the series’ spoiler process. Story-based leaks typically aren’t made fully available until roughly halfway through the release week. While there are some spoilers released prior, this midpoint is typically when fans get the full context of the issue via full summary spoilers and raw scans combined.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s story began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. The series has become the best-selling manga worldwide of all time, with well over 500 million copies in circulation. While the manga is still ongoing, it is currently progressing through its alleged final saga per Oda.

Toei Animation began adapting Oda’s manga series into a weekly television anime in October 1999, which is also still ongoing today but currently on hiatus. The anime will return in April 2025 in a new timeslot, with updated production overall. Netflix currently produces a live-action adaptation of Oda’s manga, and is working on a remake of the anime with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

