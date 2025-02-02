One Piece chapter 1139: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1139 is set to release on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Luffy and co set to finally meet Elbaph’s mystery silhouette character in the upcoming installment, fans can expect another issue focused on lore and worldbuilding.

Unfortunately, fans are unlikely to see any verifiable One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers made available anytime soon. While the series’ leaker community is active, story spoilers are typically posted several days into an issue’s release week.

Thankfully, the official release information for the issue is available from official sources via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. However, this article will speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1139 and discuss even more to know about the issue.

One Piece chapter 1139 release date and time

Shiki's first appearance in the mainline series may soon be coming in One Piece chapter 1139 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1139 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, February 3, 2025, in Japan. However, most international fans will instead see the issue go live on MANGA Plus on Sunday, February 2, 2025. A few overseas regions will instead see the chapter become available early in the morning on Monday, February 3 like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1139 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, February 3, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 3, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1139?

Scopper Gaban seems to be the most likely other candidate for the mystery character reveal in One Piece chapter 1139 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans have three options for reading the upcoming installment immediately upon its official release. Two are free in the form of Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, but free users can only read the series’ first and last three installments. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app asks for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee, offering full access to many series, including One Piece.

One Piece chapter 1138 recap

One Piece chapter 1138 began with Loki, who was still apparently conscious, asking Shamrock if he was related to Shanks. Shamrock confirmed that Shanks was his younger twin brother, who returned to Mariejois once but didn’t stay. Loki then threatened to get revenge on Shamrock for the animals he killed, prompting Shamrock to summon Cerberus from his sword. He then split the heads of the three-headed dog that appeared from the body, swords in their mouths.

As he and Gunko prepared to leave, he told Loki that he could get his revenge anytime if he survived this attack. Loki was stabbed as Shamrock said they needed backup, likely meaning another Holy Knight was coming.

The focus then shifted to Aurust Castle, where Luffy refused to believe it was Shanks who attacked them. The Giants said it must be his brother then, which led Luffy to say Shanks never spoke of his family and that he thought the Roger Pirates were his family.

As he spoke of the Roger Pirates, the mystery silhouette character in Elbaph, who was in the chapter 631 cover story, was approaching Aurust Castle. The focus then shifted to Treasure Tree Adam, where Ripley was showing Franky a mural from the Void Century. The focus then shifted again to Robin reading the sacred Harley texts. The issue ended with Robin reading the texts as the mural was fully shown, seemingly linking the two’s respective content together.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1139? (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1139 should begin with a continued focus on Luffy and the others at Aurust Castle, in turn revealing who the mystery character currently approaching them is. It will likely be revealed as a former Roger Pirate, considering the timing of their appearance in the last issue.

Their subsequent discussion with Luffy and co should likewise indicate the direction the Elbaph Arc is headed in. This should also reveal some key lore or worldbuilding factoid about the Roger Pirates as well. The chapter will likely end with a focus on someone in the World Government, most likely via Figarland Garling receiving an update from his son Shamrock.

