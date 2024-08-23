A Roger Pirate may be One Piece's newest character, and the crew's role in Luffy's journey, the story, and more explains why

One Piece chapter 1124 was recently leaked and while it served as a way to end the Egghead arc, it also had a final panel that had a character's silhouette, which has led to a lot of speculations. There have been a lot of theories but one of the most prominent at the moment is that it could be Scopper Gaban, one of the Roger Pirates.

There have been several Roger Pirates introduced in the main One Piece storyline and some of them are major players even to this day, with Shanks being the most prominent example. Considering that some of these legendary pirates have helped the Straw Hats in some shape or form, as seen by Silvers Rayleigh's training of Luffy, then there is a chance that Gaban could be that mysterious man in chapter 1124.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Trending

One Piece chapter 1124 could have hinted at a new Roger Pirate helping the Straw Hats

Expand Tweet

There have been several Roger pirates who have played meaningful roles in the series, with the titular leader starting the Great Age of Pirates and the core plot of the manga. There is also the fact that Shanks became a prominent Yonko and stole the Nika fruit, eventually leading to Luffy being inspired to become a pirate and eating said item, thus becoming the powerful entity he is today.

Eventually, after the defeats he suffered in the Marineford arc and the loss of his brother Ace, Silvers Rayleigh— Roger's second in command— trained Luffy for two years so he could be strong enough for the challenges of the New World. Oden, through Yamato who was inspired by him, helped awaken Luffy's Nika fruit during the events of the Wano arc.

When considering how the Straw Hats were aided by the Roger Pirates, there is a chance that Scopper Gaban, one of the least known members of the crew, could be a major help for them in Elbaf. There is little information about this character and the manga is yet to confirm his current status, so there is a chance he could be that mysterious silhouette from chapter 1124 and is living in the land of the Giants.

The legacy of Gol D. Roger and his crew

Gol D. Roger as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that the entirety of Gol D. Roger's crew is one of the most interesting mysteries in the One Piece universe. They were not only the crew of the King of the Pirates but they also managed to become some of the strongest characters in the series, and have had major roles to play in the story thus far, with Shanks being one of the most prominent examples.

There are examples such as Silvers Rayleigh who knows every secret in the world, including the nature of the Void Century, but doesn't want to tell the truth. This is quite interesting considering Dr. Vegapunk's recent revelation that the world is sinking, and also adds more questions regarding Roger's decisions and why he didn't tell anyone about this fate.

Final thoughts

There is little information about Gaban, and he could be the upcoming Roger Pirate in One Piece to aid the Straw Hats in Elbaf. However, it is also worth pointing out that this is mere speculation and there is a good chance this might not be the case.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback