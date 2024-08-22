One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans: Elbaf arc character is introduced as Egghead's fallout continues to be a focus

One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans were expected to bring some clarity to some of the less clear points mentioned in the text-based full summary spoilers leaked earlier this week. Released on Thursday, August 22, 2024, the raw scans did offer clarity on some points like Kizaru’s emotions, and the character who was introduced ahead of the Elbaf arc.

One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans also provided a good look at the Straw Hat crew, showing the state they were in following their extremely pyrrhic victory at Egghead Island. Likewise, the overarching theme of the issue seems to be a focus on Egghead’s fallout, teasing that while Elbaf is on the horizon, fans aren’t quite ready to head there yet.

One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans highlight how Egghead’s events impact Dr. Vegapunk’s friends and allies

Expand Tweet

Trending

One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans begin with a focus on the continuation of Yamato’s Wano pilgrimage cover story, showing her saving a young girl from being kidnapped. The kidnapper is seen running off in the distance, but no details can be made out about them. Beginning its story content, focus shifts to the World Economy Newspaper’s headquarters, where Big News Morgans, Wapol, and Nefertari D. Vivi are arguing about something.

Morgans seems to be the instigator here, taking his typical cocky and demeaning attitude with Vivi as evidenced by his body language and facial expressions. Focus then returns to Egghead Island, where the silence is deafening since all the Marines were knocked out by Joy Boy’s Conqueror’s Haki via Emeth. Sentomaru is seen silently rowing a boat away from the island as he cries over Dr. Vegapunk’s death at Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s hands.

One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans then see a Transponder Snail begin to ring, with Kizaru answering it as the only Marine up right now. On the line is Fleet Admiral Sakazuki/Akainu, who is seemingly angry based on the shape of his speech bubbles. Kizaru stays calm at first but, as he begins thinking of his friendship with Dr. Vegapunk, begins to yell at Akainu as Egghead burns in the background. Kizaru is also crying as he does this, with Akainu clearly shocked.

Expand Tweet

Focus then shifts to the Straw Hat Pirates and Giant Warrior Pirates, where Jinbe is at the helm of the Thousand Sunny as Franky and Zoro speak with him. Meanwhile, on the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, Vegapunk Lilith wakes up as she’s being treated by Tony Tony Chopper, Usopp, Nami, and Sanji. They’re shown to be hilariously small on what is a sofa made for Giants, with Lilith touching her earpiece as soon as she wakes up.

One Piece chapter 1124 raw scans see the group speak briefly before Lilith begins crying, with Brook then directing her to a nearby table. Here, a depressed Luffy is shown trying to force himself to eat, when Lilith says something which shocks all six Straw Hats present. However, it was effective, as Luffy is then taken out of his funk and begins gathering both crews for a party.

One panel specifically shows Chopper and Robin bonding while speaking over something, before the entirety of both crews are seen happily cheering and celebrating as they head to Elbaf. However, the issue then ends with a shift in focus to Elbaf, where a silhouetted figure is seen drinking on the shores as they stare out into the ocean and say something.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback