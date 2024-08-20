One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers: Kizaru finally breaks down as the Straw Hats are beckoned to Elbaf by a silhouette

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers were expected to bring a formal and full end to the Egghead arc, especially with Elbaf already being discussed as Luffy and co’s next destination. However, the alleged spoilers for the issue which have been released throughout the week paint a much different picture, instead continuing the wrap-up phase of the arc.

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers likewise spent roughly half the issue focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates, while the other half bounced around to different perspectives in the world. This included Kizaru’s heartbreaking conversation with Fleet Admiral Akainu, a reappearance from Vivi D. Nefertari, and even setting up a new character to be introduced in the Egghead arc.

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers tease someone waiting for the Straw Hats in Elbaf

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers begin with the issue’s title of “Best Friend,” followed by the continuation of Yamato’s Wano pilgrimage cover story. In this edition, Yamato is seen rescuing a woman who is about to be kidnapped. While the kidnapper’s silhouette can be seen running away, it’s difficult to tell anything significant about them with just this cover story installment.

Beginning the issue’s story content, focus starts on Big News Morgans, Vivi, and Wapol, who are in the World Economy Newspaper’s headquarters. Morgans is excitedly preparing his headlines about Law versus Blackbeard, Kid versus Shanks, and Luffy killing Dr. Vegapunk, but Vivi puts her foot down and begins arguing with him. As he grows frustrated that she doesn’t fear his threats, he says the world sinking doesn’t affect his home in the sky, making it his era.

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers then return to Egghead Island, where Sentomaru is seen leaving the island in a small boat while crying. A Transponder Snail is ringing as Akainu calls the island, with Kizaru eventually answering. He says he’ll order the subordinates to report everything once they wake up, but Akainu immediately begins asking about Saturn and the Power Plant. He even says that Kizaru is doing a “lousy job,” setting his friend off likewise.

Kizaru asks Akainu if he’s ever killed his best friend, and if he truly is being soft. This starts a brief flashback of Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk’s friendship, before the now crying Admiral says that if Akainu has time to doubt his ability, then he should come to Egghead himself. Akainu is shocked at Kizaru’s tone and apologizes, but Kizaru says it's too late as focus returns to the Straw Hats.

Despite their victory, One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers claim that the Straw Hats aren’t celebrating and call off the feast since they’re not in the mood. Inside the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, Usopp, Nami, Sanji, and Chopper are caring for Vegapunk Lilith on a giant couch when she wakes up. She looks around surprised before touching her earpiece as the others explain what happened on Egghead.

Usopp emphasizes that she’s the only Vegapunk they managed to rescue, apologizing for this as she says she has “just been told everything” and understands now likewise. Sanji asks who told her, but Lilith begins acting strangely, first crying like a child before saying she’s hungry almost immediately after. As they point Lilith to where food is, Sanji wonders if she’s able to feel hunger because she now lacks a connection with York, who handled that emotion for them.

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers then see Brook warn her that the mood is gloomy, as a depressed Luffy is seen eating while lamenting his failure to save Dr. Vegapunk. Lilith puts her foot down here, telling him and the others that she already cried for everyone’s death, but that they’re only dead by the others’ definition. She then emphasizes that all of them are still alive because she is, telling Luffy that he fulfilled his promise and likewise shouldn’t be sad.

Hearing this, Luffy immediately goes back into his happy self, calling the party back on as the Giants oblige. Usopp goes to get Zoro on the Sunny for the party, with all of the Straw Hats and Lilith joining in. Chopper and Robin briefly discuss her getting the opportunity to see Jaguar D. Saul again. The Giants then discuss Dr. Vegapunk’s claim that he who finds the One Piece will control the fate of the world, asking the Straw Hats who’ll become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers see Luffy spring up and say that even if they all try to stop him, it’s obvious that he’ll be the one who becomes King of the Pirates. A massive double spread showing both crews and Lilith toasting Luffy as he answers appears during this. The issue then ends with a focus on Elbaf, where a silhouetted person is drinking on Elbaf’s shores and simply says the word “come.” One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers also confirm a break week after chapter 1124.

