Luffy's Elbaf arc opponent will be One Piece's next battle between Devil Fruit gods, and the latest spoilers all but confirm it

The most recent One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers have wild speculation on a powerful enemy that will greet Luffy and the Straw Hats when the Elbaf arc gets underway. As of this time, the crew has still not arrived on the island, while the final pages show a dark silhouette, seemingly waiting for their arrival.

Speculation has already flooded among fans, considering that this mysterious figure might be a Devil Fruit user of immense power. One fan (@WorstGenHQ) over at X was quick to say that an opponent like that will set up only One Piece's next epic battle between Devil Fruit gods.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from One Piece chapter 1124 of the manga.

Luffy's next big fight could be against a Devil Fruit god in One Piece

Previously in the story, it was revealed that the Island of Elbaf is named after a god. This shows that the giants there worship two gods; Sun God Nika and the Warrior God Elbaf, as mentioned by Dorry.

Seeing as Luffy now owns the Devil Fruit of the Sun God Nika, many fans believe that his opponent on Elbaf could relate to the Warrior God Elbaf, possibly by having some powerful Zoan Devil Fruit.

Knowing how the creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, has been treating Luffy, more so about Luffy's past interactions with Elbaf customs, gives this theory much traction by making it believable that he dismissed the customs as something nonsensical.

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This would have foreshadowed one of the many future clashes, considering that creator Eiichiro Oda often uses such moments to set up the setting of significant battles.

Furthermore, Oda has eventually added crucial characters in the pursuit of One Piece, whereas the latest spoilers tell about a mysterious character who patiently awaits Luffy's entrance into the land of Elbaf. That mysterious person could possess the Zoan fruit Warrior God Elbaf with which he would turn into a powerful contender for Luffy.

It's keeping fans on the edge of their seats with just the possibility, and Luffy's last Elbaf arc opponent might be what follows as the next huge battle between Devil Fruit gods to set the stage for one of the most intense confrontations in the story.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most recent One Piece chapter 1124 spoilers prepare for the Elbaf arc and give the tone for what might be a much anticipated future battle. All of this buildup into that last silhouette figure at the end of the chapter, waiting for Luffy and Straw Hat Pirates' arrival, tells of a huge clash a against strong opponent, who might link a possible Devil Fruit user to the Warrior God Elbaf.

This theory ties into all of the previous story elements and Luffy's interactions with Elbaf's customs, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle. As many are speculating that this clash will be the next epic Devil Fruit god showdown, fans are on edge to see what is sure to be one of the more memorable moments of the series.

