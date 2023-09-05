10 One Piece characters who didn't make the final cut in the Netflix Live Action

One Piece characters are arguably one of the most diverse bunch in all of anime and manga. The live-action adaptation of One Piece has revitalized the beloved world of Eiichiro Oda's iconic series, finally breaking the curse of lackluster adaptations. While the show has introduced many fan-favorite characters, there are some cherished ones that were noticeably absent.
This has left fans wondering about the reasons behind their omission. Thus, they are naturally keen to know more about the One Piece characters that didn't make it into the live-action series and learn about the mysteries surrounding their absence.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series as well as possible future seasons of the One Piece Live Action series.
Doflamingo, Chouchou, and eight other One Piece characters that didn't appear in the Live Action
1) Woop Slap
In the diverse cast of One Piece characters, Mayor Woop Slap of Foosha village is someone who always appears in the story whenever Windmill Village is mentioned or shown. He first appears in the very first chapter of the manga and leaves a lasting impact on the early stages of the series.
Interestingly, despite being one of the recurring One Piece characters, Woop Slap was noticeably absent from the live-action adaptation. This absence raises questions, considering his significant connections to three generations of the Garp family, making him an important character within the One Piece universe.
2) Chouchou
Fans of One Piece were captivated by the endearing story and unwavering loyalty of Chouchou, a beloved small white dog.
Chouchou's unwavering loyalty to his deceased master, Hocker, drove him to protect the pet-food shop with great determination. Remarkably, this loyalty extended to the Straw Hat Pirates, as Chouchou assisted them when they faced off against a misguided mob after Monkey D. Luffy avenged the destruction of the shop. Moreover, Chouchou endured injuries during the Buggy Pirates' takeover of Orange Town.
Surprisingly, the entire Orange Town arc along with numerous One Piece characters were cut short in order to highlight Buggy. Chouchou was also noticeably missing from the live-action Orange Town arc, unlike the Mayor of Orange Town, even though they both made their debut together in the anime. This revision left fans wondering why Chouchou was not included.
3) Jango
In the Syrup Village arc of One Piece, Jango plays a crucial role as Captain Kuro's right-hand man. In both the anime and manga, he takes charge of the Black Cat Pirates when Kuro is away and leads their invasion of Syrup Village. One of his notable tasks is using hypnotism to manipulate Kaya into writing her will.
Jango undergoes a transformation and receives praise from fans when he later changes his behavior. However, in Netflix's One Piece Live Action adaptation, Jango is notably missing, which deviates from the original storyline. This has left fans intrigued by the alternative direction taken in the series.
4) Ussop Pirates
The Usopp Pirates first appear in the Syrup Village arc of One Piece as loyal subordinates to Usopp. Their close bond with Usopp is a highlight for fans, and in a touching moment, Usopp disbands the crew at the end of the arc.
The dissolution of the Usopp Pirates, led by Usopp himself, is a momentous event in the Syrup Village arc that holds great significance for both Usopp and the fans. It represents Usopp's increasing determination and marks his transformation from a mere storyteller to a true adventurer. However, the omission of this heartfelt moment and the absence of the Usopp Pirates in Netflix's One Piece Live Action adaptation are glaringly apparent.
5) Johnny
During the East Blue saga of One Piece, fans unexpectedly grew fond of Johnny, a pirate hunter who had a strong bond with Zoro. Johnny played a crucial role in guiding the Straw Hat Pirates to Baratie and became an integral member of the crew throughout the Baratie and Arlong Park story arcs, leaving a lasting impact on fans.
Although Johnny was a minor character among the other One Piece characters, his likability made him endearing to viewers. However, Netflix's One Piece Live Action Series left fans confused with his absence. They wondered why this familiar face, who played quite a significant role in the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, was excluded.
6) Yosaku
In the East Blue Saga of One Piece, Yosaku joined forces with Zoro and Johnny as a pirate hunter. Like his companions, Yosaku had a strong background in swordsmanship and held great admiration for their strength, particularly praising Zoro's power and later recognizing the might of the Straw Hat Pirates.
Fans of One Piece found the friendship between Yosaku and Johnny to be heartwarming in both the anime and manga. These two characters, like Johnny, had a prior connection with Zoro before joining forces with Luffy.
Despite being rather minor One Piece characters, their charming personalities had left a lasting impact on fans. Therefore, fans were surprised and confused by their absence in Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece since they played important roles in the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates.
7) Gaimon
Gaimon is arguably one of the most forgettable One Piece characters that appeared just before the Syrup Village arc in the manga. Once a pirate himself, he now considers the island's extraordinary creatures his family and fiercely safeguards them from any danger. Despite Luffy extending an invitation to join his crew, Gaimon politely refuses, choosing instead to remain on the island and continue protecting his cherished creatures.
Although Gaimon's backstory is revealed shortly after the Orange Town arc in One Piece, his absence in the live-action adaptation is a minor detail. While his role is intriguing, it doesn't hold much significance in the overall narrative of the East Blue saga. Nevertheless, fans can still catch a reference to Gaimon through a painting on Baratie, keeping the memory of the Island of Rare Animals alive in the series.
8) Momoo
In the Grand Line, a massive sea cow, known as Momoo, made an early appearance in One Piece. The Arlong Pirates used him to intimidate the residents of the Conomi Islands. Although Momoo doesn't play a major role in the plot, his presence adds depth to the world of One Piece.
Interestingly, despite the arc dedicated to introducing him to the series receiving an adaptation, Momoo was surprisingly absent from production, leaving fans curious about this omission in an otherwise faithful adaptation.
9) Doflamingo
Donquixote Doflamingo, arguably one of the most popular One Piece characters, has gained popularity among fans due to his captivating and mysterious nature. With a complex personality, charismatic presence, and detailed backstory, he has become a beloved character worldwide. Doflamingo's role goes beyond just his primary arc, as he also appears in important flashbacks that add depth to the overall narrative.
Although fans were generally satisfied with the execution scene in One Piece, due to numerous One Piece characters making appearances, some expressed disappointment about the absence of Doflamingo, a character of similar importance to others who did appear.
This led to discussions and speculation regarding his exclusion from this pivotal moment. However, despite not being present in that particular scene, Doflamingo's enduring allure continues to be an integral part of the series.
10) Hachi
Hachi is arguably one of the most prominent fish men characters that appear consistently early on in One Piece. He was introduced during the Arlong Park arc in the One Piece manga and anime where he fought against Zoro and then later became quite a recurring character throughout the Fish-man Island and Saboady arc.
Among all the other missing One Piece characters, this one's absence has generated the most discussion among the fans.
Final thoughts
It's important to keep in mind that adaptations like the One Piece Live-Action series often make creative choices while remaining true to the original material. While some beloved One Piece characters may not appear in the initial season, fans can remain hopeful for these One Piece characters to make surprise appearances or cameos in future seasons.
This adds an exciting element of anticipation for the ongoing journey of the Straw Hat Pirates and the appearance of new One Piece characters in the live-action.
