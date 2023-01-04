Which arcs will the One Piece live adaptation cover?

One Piece live adaptation is set to cover the first major saga from the official manga, based on what's known about the cast.

2023 will likely be a huge turning point for the One Piece live adaptation. Fans should be expecting some major announcements within the next year or so. In the meantime, they can only speculate on what the first season will bring.

The live action series will likely adapt the introductory manga arcs in a very condensed manner. With over 25 years of material at hand, the One Piece live adaptation has a lot of work ahead of its release.

The One Piece live adaptation has enough ground to cover with the first major arcs

It will likely get through most of the East Blue saga

The East Blue saga only covers the first part of this very long story. Nonetheless, the first season of the One Piece live adaptation should be able to wrap it up within a span of 10 episodes. In the original manga, there were six relatively short arcs that covered a hundred chapters:

Romance Dawn

Orange Town

Syrup Village

Baratie

Arlong Park

Loguetown

With that in mind, the official casting should give fans a good idea of what to expect with the One Piece live adaptation. Along with the arcs, the following Straw Hats have been introduced:

Monkey D. Luffy (introduced in Romance Dawn) is played by Iñaki Godoy

(introduced in Romance Dawn) is played by Roronoa Zoro (introduced in Romance Dawn) is played by Mackenyu

(introduced in Romance Dawn) is played by Nami (introduced in Orange Town) is played by Emily Rudd

(introduced in Orange Town) is played by Usopp (introduced in Syrup Village) is played by Jacob Gibson

Syrup Village) is played by Vinsmoke Sanji (introduced in Baratie) is played by Taz Skylar

Netflix has already revealed the lineup for the live action cast, including the main antagonists of the East Blue Saga. Don Krieg is noticeably absent, which may or may not suggest that he was cut from the Baratie arc:

Higuma (main threat of Romance Dawn) is portrayed by Tamer Burjaq

(main threat of Romance Dawn) is portrayed by Buggy The Clown (main threat of Orange Town) is portrayed by Jeff Ward

(main threat of Orange Town) is portrayed by Kuro (main threat of Syrup Village) is portrayed by Alexander Maniatis

(main threat of Syrup Village) is portrayed by Dracule Mihawk (main threat of Baratie) is portrayed by Steven Ward

(main threat of Baratie) is portrayed by Steven Ward Arlong (main threat of Arlong Park) is portrayed by McKinley Belcher III

At the very least, the Straw Hats will make it to Arlong Park in the One Piece live adaptation. However, it remains to be seen if they will visit Loguetown in the first season. Netflix hasn't officially announced the casting for Smoker and Tashigi, who are key players in that particular arc.

What happens afterwards?

The next story arc will be the Alabasta saga, which involves a secret criminal organization and their attempts to overthrow a kingdom. If the One Piece live adaptation proves to be successful, Netflix will definitely need an entire season to properly cover those story arcs.

For the sake of comparison, the East Blue Saga was exactly a hundred chapters in the manga. Meanwhile, the Alabasta saga began in Chapter 101 before ending in Chapter 217, so there's a lot of ground to cover.

Again, this is assuming the One Piece live adaptation will find a loyal audience and bring in the numbers that Netflix is looking for. It will likely be a very expensive undertaking, considering all the potential CGI and set pieces, which means expectations will be running high.

