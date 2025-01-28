One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers: Shamrock and Shanks' relationship revealed as the Void Century's lore is expanded

One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers were revealed on January 28, 2025. The chapter unveiled more mysteries about Shamrock, including the fact that he was the twin and older brother of Shanks. Moreover, Shamrock's sword ate a devil fruit, which gave it the powers of the Cerberus. The Holy Knight used this sword to attack Loki as the Elbaph guards witnessed everything.

These guards then reported everything to Luffy and the other Straw Hat Pirates. The guards stated that Shanks was the one beating Loki, which Luffy couldn't believe. On the other hand, the other Straw Hat Pirates approached the Adam Tree, where Robin read a book that stated three wars, two of which were in the past and the third one getting closer over time.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers: The powers of Shamrock's sword are revealed as more revelations are teased

Expand Tweet

According to One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers, the chapter is titled Sacred Texts, and the cover story features Who's Who, who is also present in the Secret Base with Yamato's group. The spoilers began with a focus on Shamrock as his relationship with the Emperor of the Sea, Shanks, was revealed.

Shamrock and Shanks are twin brothers, with the former being the older one. Shamrock's sword also took the spotlight. The sword had eaten a devil fruit, which gave it the powers of a Cerberus (similar to Spandam's Funkfreed, which ate the Elephant-Elephant devil fruit). Shamrock then attacked Loki with his sword, presumably to convince him to join the Holy Knights.

The Roger Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While the Holy Knights were torturing Loki, the Elbaph guards witnessed this and took this news to nearby places. The Romance Dawn crew, who were near (inside the Elbaph Castle), were the first to learn about this news. Interestingly, the guards termed Shamrock as 'Shanks' (due to their similar appearances) and stated that he was torturing Loki. As expected, Luffy couldn't believe the guards.

One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers then shifted outside the castle, where the man with the Kasa Hat (who appeared in the previous chapters and was the same one who was drinking sake with Crocus in chapter 631) was approaching Elbaph Castle. Coincidently, One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers focused on him when Luffy mentioned that the Roger Pirates were Shanks' family.

The Ancient Kingdom as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This had the One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers assuming that this man might be related to the Roger Pirates. The spoilers then shifted to the other Straw Hat crew near the Adam Tree. Franky and Ripley (the giant biology teacher) were standing in front of a big portrait, the details of which weren't revealed. However, it was disclosed that this picture was made during the Void Century.

As everyone was looking at the picture, Robin translated a book that Saul had given her. The book titled Harley Book talks about three wars, two of which happened in the past and the third one approaching soon (it is not revealed if all of these were similar to the Void Century war).

Final thoughts

As expected, once against the fans were proven right as Shamrock and Shanks are indeed related, per One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers. The only unveiling needed would be the revelation of whether these two are related to Garling Figarland.

However, the bigger reveal of this chapter might be that of the '3 wars.' More information about these will be shared in the raw scans or the official release, as One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers were just a brief preview of the chapter.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback