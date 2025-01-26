One Piece chapter 1138: Release date and time, where to read, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece chapter 1138 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 12 am JST. With Luffy and co seemingly destined to run into Figarland Shamrock and Gunko in the Underworld, the next installment should fully bridge the gap to this conflict.

However, verifiable spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1138 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Although the series does have an active leaker community, these spoilers are typically released closer to the middle of the release week rather than early on.

What fans do have is reliable, official release information directly from the source via Shueisha’s official free-to-read MANGA Plus platform. In addition, there are a few major story beats and developments fans can most likely expect from One Piece chapter 1138, discussed below.

One Piece chapter 1138 release date and time

One Piece chapter 1138 may see Luffy finally meet Shamrock and no doubt be in shock (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1138 will officially release at 12 am JST on Monday, February 3, 2025 in Japan. Most international audiences should see the chapter become readable on Sunday, February 2. However, a minority of overseas readers will instead see it go live early in the morning on Monday, February 3. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1138 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 07:00 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Central European Time 04:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am, Monday, February 3, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:30 am, Monday, February 3, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1138?

Loki may be freed soon after One Piece chapter 1138 (Image via Toei Animation)

There are three major official and legal ways of reading the upcoming installment, save for buying the corresponding compilation volume when it’s made available.

Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are both free but only offer the first and latest three issues in a series. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app gives full access to select titles (including One Piece) but via a monthly subscription service, which is relatively inexpensive.

One Piece chapter 1137 recap

One Piece chapter 1137 begins with Road and the Romance Dawn Trio entering Aurust Castle, immediately noticing the door was opened from the inside. As they entered, they saw the destruction from Loki’s vicious battle to kill his father, where he killed 100 Giants that day. They entered a room with several skeletons, some of which had giant horns. Road explained that these were the skulls of Giants with the blood of the ancient Giants in them.

He added that there were no full-blooded ancient Giants left, but some with that blood partially in them still exist today. They then found a portrait of King Harald, where Road explained that King Harald also once had horns but pulled them out because they were a relic of Elbaph’s era of war. Road then explained that Hajrudin and Loki had different mothers, with the former’s mom being a Giant, not from Elbaph. He added that Hajrudin was bullied for this as a child.

Road explained that this is also why Hajrudin wants to unite all the Giant tribes in the world. Road also elaborated on the origins of their friendship as Luffy found unconscious guards. Focus then shifted to the Underworld, where Gunko knocked Loki out with her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers. The issue ended with Holy Knights leader Figarland Shamrock being introduced, who looks exactly like Shanks, saying the World Government will bring Elbaph into the fold.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1138? (Speculative)

One Piece chapter 1138 should continue focusing on Figarland Shamrock and Gunko in the Underworld. Fans will likely see the pair make contact with Mariejois, specifically reporting to the Gorosei and maybe even Figarland Garling alone.

This should expand the pair’s relationship and goals in Elbaph, and possibly even officially confirm Shanks as a Figarland. Chapter 1138 should also focus on Luffy and co at one point, seeing them on their way to the Underworld. The issue should then end with the trio arriving and Luffy being confused to see someone who looks exactly like Shanks before him.

