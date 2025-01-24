One Piece's promised "lurking legend" may be Figarland Shamrock

One Piece chapter 1137 will be released on January 27, 2025, but the raw scans have already been unveiled. The scans revealed the character design of Holy Knights' leader, Figarland Shamrock, and showcased how the World Government has already started playing its cards. However, there might be more to this than what meets the eye.

In 2018, Eiichiro Oda teased the appearance of a 'lurking legend' who might be the strongest enemy the Straw Hat Pirates have ever faced. This 'legend' would be related to Whitebeard and this hint might indicate that Shamrock could be the legend the author talked about. During a meeting between Shanks and Whitebeard, the latter teased the existence of someone like the Holy Knights' leader.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1137 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring why Shamrock might be a bigger menace than fans think

Shamrock as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers saw the Holy Knights beating Loki into a pathetic state, hoping that he might accept their offer to become a Celestial Dragon. However, the accursed prince was adamant about his choice and kept rejecting their offer, followed by the reveal of Figarland Shamrock as the Holy Knights' leader who wanted to change their approach.

Shamrock asked Gunko to contact the Holy Land of Mariejois and requested a change in plans. Moreover, he was also adamant that the World Government would gain the upper hand over the giants eventually. Even before his proper introduction, the fans had already recognized Shamrock as he resembled the Emperor's appearance.

However, could he be as important as the captain of the Red-Hair Pirates? For this purpose, let's look at the author's statement from the past. During Jump Festa 2018, Eiichiro Oda released his yearly statement hinting that the arrival of a 'lurking legend' might be at hand. This character would be the strongest the Straw Hat Pirates have ever faced.

The meeting between Shanks and Whitebeard (Image via Toei Animation)

While the author didn't give much detail about him, Oda did state that this character is linked to Edward Newgate (Whitebeard). During a past meeting between Shanks and Whitebeard in One Piece, the latter wanted the former to leave as Shanks' appearance made Edward's wounds hurt. This was because Shanks' appearance reminded Whitebeard of someone.

As fans already know from One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers, Shamrock has more-or-less the same appearance as the Red-Hair Pirates' captain. So, Shamrock might be the 'lurking legend' and his potential as the 'strongest enemy' has already been teased given how he, alongside Gunko, has rendered Loki into a pathetic state moments after their arrival on Elbaph Island.

Final thoughts

Shamrock and Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Oda's yearly statements are always a double-edged sword as fans don't know when his statements might come true. So, the appearance of the 'lurking legend' after 7 years of Odas's Jump Festa statement might be a long shot, but it could still be possible given the current development in the story.

Shamrock's character is still surrounded by mystery as his past appearances have only been with the Gorosei where the Holy Knight wanted to talk about some pirate. So, wait for more information from the manga for more clarification.

