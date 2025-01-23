One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans: Full designs of King Harald and Shanks' apparent twin revealed

Heading into the unofficial release of the One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans, fans were expecting them to offer key looks at both King Harald and Shanks’ apparent twin. Leaked on Thursday, January 23, 2025, the raw scans did indeed offer key looks at both of these characters, whose full designs are revealed here for the first time.

One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans also offer a look into the chaos and destruction Loki caused when he killed King Harald via the Romance Dawn Trio’s trek through Aurust Castle. The raw scans also tease that there may be more to learn about Elbaph’s history and current status than fans initially thought.

One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans tease different kinds of Giants in the chaos left behind by Loki

Expand Tweet

Trending

One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen sneaking into Holdem and Who’s Who’s hideout, going initially unnoticed by some fodder present. Focus then shifts back to Road and the Romance Dawn Trio, who enter Aurust Castle after finding the door left open. As they enter, it’s clear that a massive battle took place here, with the signs of it and its destruction present all over.

Luffy then finds a Giant skull with horns on it, seemingly asking Road about it. Road then shows them a portrait of King Harald. He’s shown to be bald, but with a long moustache and beard while wearing a scowl on his face. He also has two strange marks on his head which appear to be placed similarly to where the horns were on the Giant skull Luffy found. Road and the crew continue speaking as he carries them through Aurust Castle.

A flashback then begins seemingly showing how Road and Hajrudin became friends as children, with Hajrudin looking similar here to how he did during Big Mom’s origin flashback. As the party is shown to be still going on in full swing, Luffy seemingly discovers something concerning as he calls out to the others. One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans then shift focus to the Underworld, where Loki is being beaten mercilessly by Gunko.

Expand Tweet

Gunko is attacking Loki by using her arrow powers, which text-based spoilers claim are the result of a Devil Fruit, to make massive boots and gauntlets to attack him with. They seem to be having a dialogue as this assault goes on, with Gunko even pausing to ask him something before attacking on the path she teased with her powers. After Loki responds, she attacks him, likely due to being displeased with whatever his answer was.

One Piece chapter 1137 raw scans then reveal that all of Loki’s animal friends were also defeated by Gunko and her arrow powers. She then prepares to attack Loki again, launching a flurry of offscreen blows which eventually knocks him unconscious. “Shanks” is then finally shown, speaking to Gunko and seemingly telling her to halt her attack. Raw scans then reveal his full design, confirming he looks exactly like Shanks aside from a few key differences.

The first is obviously him lacking Shanks’ trademark scar, and having both arms. They also differ in their hairstyles, with this character having long hair held back by a braid as opposed to Shanks’ short hair. The issue ends with a text box officially introducing both of them, and Shanks’ apparent twin saying something about Loki in the final panel.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback