Latest One Piece spoilers tease Hajrudin accepting the Holy Knights' offer instead of Loki

One Piece chapter 1137 is set to be released on January 27, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been unveiled. The spoilers focused on unveiling the Holy Knights' plan to affiliate Elbaph Island with the World Government by allying with Loki. However, communication broke down because the accursed prince repeatedly denied the offer.

However, there might still be another offer on the table, and that might be Hajrudin. As revealed in the spoilers, Hajrudin is Loki's half-brother, making him Elbaph's half-prince. Moreover, the giant also expressed his desire to rule Elbaph, as Road reported in his flashback. So, the Holy Knights might corner Hajrudin next.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1137 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why Hajrudin might accept the Holy Knights' offer

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers commenced with a focus on the Straw Hat Pirates visiting the Aurust Castle to retrieve the keys that would free Loki from his chains. While they were exploring the remains of the castle, Road told them about the history of Elbaph and how Loki and Hajrudin were connected. Hajrudin was the son of King Harald and a giant who didn't belong to Elbaph Island.

So, this made him a half-prince of Elbaph Island. Moreover, after Zoro questioned Road's friendship with Hajrudin, the giant explained that in the past, Hajrudin helped him while also revealing Hajrudin's desire to rule Elbaph.

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers then shifted to the Dead Realm, where Shamrock and Gunko had beaten Loki to a pulp, hoping to convince him. However, the accursed prince is still adamant about not joining the Holy Knights.

So, Shamrock told Gunko to call Mariejois, hinting that there might be a change of plans. As King Harald is dead and Loki is the only representative of Elbaph Island, who could be the Holy Knights' next target? As expected, their next target could be Hajrudin.

While still not a pure-blooded royal, Hajrudin has royal blood in his veins as he is also the son of King Harald. Moreover, his desire to become the ruler of Elbaph might also be more than the accursed prince, who is adamant about destroying everything. So, the Holy Knights might corner Hajrudin next, when he is secluded, and make the same offer as they did with Loki.

Analysis and final thoughts

This theory makes no sense from every perspective, as Hajrudin would never assist people against his leaders, the Straw Hat Pirates. After the Straw Hat Grand Fleet was formed, everyone, including Hajrudin, pledged their loyalty to Monkey D Luffy and his crew. So, Hajrudin joining the Holy Knights wouldn't make any sense.

However, under certain conditions, this might become a possibility. The World Government fooled Oimo and Kashi into thinking that Dory and Brogy were captured. This led to the giants serving the World Government. A similar situation could be the case of Hajrudin, as the Holy Knights might offer something that might fool him into thinking that this deal might benefit the giants.

