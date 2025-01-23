Latest One Piece spoilers reveal how fearsome Elbaph's Giants once were

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers were recently leaked and some interesting information was revealed, such as the name of the leader of the Holy Knights, Figarland Shamrock. Moreover, this chapter had Road explaining to Luffy, Zoro, and Nami some of the history of the Giants, including how fearsome they used to be.

It was explained by Road in the most recent One Piece chapter that the Elbaph Giants once conquered the New World and even had hybrids, which is a concept that could be explored in the future. This information also provides some logic regarding the World Government's desire to make them a part of their organization, especially when it comes to the Holy Knights' interest in Loki.

The Elbaph Giants were once the conquerors of the New World in One Piece

Dorry and Brogy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most recent spoilers of chapter 1137 of the manga got most of its spotlight because of the Figarland Shamrock name revelation and his connection with Shanks, but there was also the conversation Road had with the main trio of Luffy, Zoro, and Nami.

One of the most interesting aspects of this conversation is the fact that he mentioned that the Elbaph Giants once conquered the New World and had hybrids, which generates a lot of questions and also provides answers.

The idea that the Giants once were the rulers of the New World makes a lot of sense when considering their sheer strength and size coupled with the number of warriors they possibly had back in their prime. Modern Giants are not as strong as those, which highlights that they were once a force to be reckoned with.

Moreover, this could explain why the World Government has an interest in them, evidenced by the Holy Knights pushing Loki to join them. There is an argument to be made that the Giants perhaps once challenged them and they don't want this to repeat, although this is mostly speculation.

More possible details

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It is also worth pointing out that Road mentions the existence of Giant hybrids, which is a fascinating concept in the One Piece universe. It is assumed that these beings existed during the era when they were conquering the New World, which means that they could have had their own set of abilities and genetic benefits, although that is yet to be shown in the story.

Moreover, the concept of Giants having different races and genetic evolution makes sense from a biological perspective, but author Eiichiro Oda seems to have focused on exploring the social consequences of this particular passage of time. While it is still early stages, this concept has potential and could be the focus of the coming chapters as well.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1137, as mentioned earlier, is bound to get most of its attention because of the revelation of the Shamrock Figarland name, but knowing Oda, the information regarding the past of the Elbaph Giants could be pivotal in the story. It could also explain some of the issues the World Government has with them— and could be explored in this arc.

