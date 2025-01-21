Loki's laugh may have already revealed his Devil Fruit in One Piece

One Piece is a series with a lot of details that people pay attention to understand future developments. One of the most interesting topics at the moment in the manga is the nature of Loki's Devil Fruit. It has been revealed that Loki apparently took the life of his father in the past and ate Elbaph's legendary Devil Fruit. This means that he is bound to have certain abilities and his laughter might be the key to this.

It is no secret that several One Piece characters such as Perona, Whitebeard, and more have iconic laughs that actually reveal the nature of their Devil Fruits. An X user named @blueontheradio came up with a theory regarding what Loki's Fruit could be. Now if said theory proves to be true, it could connect with the legend of Nika and how he is worshipped by the people of Elbaph.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how Loki's laugh in the One Piece manga could explain his Devil Fruit

A detail that is often ignored in the series is that there are characters who have very unique laughs that explain the nature of their Devil Fruits. A good example of that is Perona, whose "Horohoro" laughter points out her Horo Horo no Mi Fruit, which means "Hollow-Hollow" and she can create ghosts, so there is a connection there.

When it comes to the character of Loki, his laugh is "Dogaga" and this theory suggests that it could be related to animation or cartoons. This could mean that his Devil Fruit could be about manipulating reality. Naturally, a lot of fans have realized that this could bear some similarities to what Luffy's Devil Fruit can do when he activates Gear 5 and that is no coincidence.

Loki has mentioned that he is the Sun God, which is the title that Nika has, and the Giants of Elbaph are known for worshipping this entity. So their legendary Devil Fruit is related to a similar power and could have some thematic logic. It could also explain why Loki thinks that he is the Sun God and could also develop a potential connection with the protagonist.

The importance of Loki's character

A silhouette of Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Loki is set to be one of the most important characters in this One Piece arc and his recent interactions with the Holy Knights in chapter 1136 seem to confirm this. It is especially about how that could connect with what happened to his father. There have been various theories regarding Loki and many of them involve him having a pivotal role in the story, with some even arguing that he is going to be Luffy's final crew member.

Be that as it may, his introduction as he calls himself the Sun God seems to suggest that he is going to be the path to connect Luffy's Nika lore with the Elbaph Giants. It was already revealed in the Egghead arc that they worship Nika and Loki could be a way to explain this more organically, although author Eiichiro Oda is known for surprising his fans.

Final thoughts

One Piece has established a pattern with a lot of characters' laughters, such as Perona, Whitebeard, Caesar Clown, Enel, and many more, revealing the nature of their Devil Fruits. Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the question that Loki has the same trait, especially considering how important his Fruit is in this arc.

