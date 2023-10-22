One Piece cosplayer nails Perona makeover seamlessly

One Piece’s popularity cannot be overstated. It is one of the most popular anime and manga series, and this story has been continuing for the past two decades. Also, the series has managed to garner an incredibly large and talented fanbase that regularly creates incredible content.

One area in which this fanbase excels is cosplaying. One cosplayer in particular, who goes by the handle u/Responsible_Truck_96 on Reddit, cosplayed Perona from One Piece. This character in the anime and manga series was one of the prime antagonists in the Thriller Bark saga.

Among a sea of mediocre cosplay attempts, this one really stood out because of the attention to detail. Let’s take a look at how members of the anime and manga community reacted to the Perona cosplay.

One Piece fans on Reddit adore the Perona cosplay

Naturally, the One Piece community appreciated the cosplayer’s attempt to transform herself into Perona. One of the most common sets of comments that one could find was with respect to her costume. The original poster on Reddit stated that the costume was hand-made by herself.

In a day and age where most cosplayers purchase these costumes, u/Responsible_Truck_96 painstakingly made these costumes herself. Not only does it give a layer of originality, but it also goes to show the cosplayer’s commitment to the project.

The One Piece fandom also got into a discussion with the original poster, suggesting a way to implement Perona's powers into the photo shoot as well. Perona consumed the Horo Horo no Mi Devil Fruit. It is an interesting Devil Fruit that allows the user to create and manipulate ghosts.

In her case, these ghosts are translucent, and utilizing them in the photo shoot would add a ton of depth to their current cosplay project. The cosplayer also admitted that a similar plan was already in the pipeline. It's safe to say that the One Piece fanbase is excited to see the end result.

While a good chunk of the fanbase loved the effort, some found it to be incomplete. One fan in particular pointed out that a very important prop was missing from this cosplay attempt.

In the One Piece series, Perona always carries an umbrella with her. This quirky red-colored umbrella with horns and eyes would have enhanced the overall appearance of the character.

Another notable characteristic of Perona is her laugh. This character's laugh is a tad bit creepy, and she constantly utters the phrase "Horo Horo Horo." Plenty of One Piece fans spammed the entire comments section with the same phrase. Even when the cosplayer thanked the fans for their kind comments, she used this phrase to make it seem like she was in character.

Final thoughts

It's safe to say that most, if not all, enjoyed the cosplayer's attempt to transform into Perona. This isn't a character that people cosplay all that often. The reason for this is a lack of screen time and Perona's importance to the overall plot.

It makes it a brilliant choice since cosplay content tends to be quite saturated. The hand-made cosplay outfit is an indication of their talent. The makeup was spot-on as well. Fans hope to see the cosplayer's photo shoot with the tiny ghouls, which would elevate the current project that they have undertaken.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

