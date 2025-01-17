One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans: Holy Knights confront Loki as Romance Dawn Trio begins an adventure

One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans were expected to offer some clarity to some aspects of earlier text-based leaks, such as the introduction of Gunko and look at her full design. Unofficially released on Friday, January 17, 2025, the raw scans did indeed clear up some of these more confusing or less intelligible points from text-based leaks.

Specifically benefiting from the release of the One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans was “Shanks” and Gunko’s confrontation with Loki, which makes much more sense with the visual aids. Likewise, the exact sequencing of events in the issue also benefits, specifically as it relates to the Romance Dawn Trio splitting off from the party.

One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans see Loki stand tall despite the Holy Knights’ threats

One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans open up with a look at the cover story, which sees Holdem leading Yamato, Otama, and Speed to a building with Who’s Who’s face on it. Diving into the issue’s story content, the issue opens up with Luffy eating some meat while speaking with Jarul and several other Giants. Usopp is then seen boasting to some Giants, who appear to be impressed by his tales

Jinbe, Sanji, and Brook are also speaking to crowds of Giants, while Nami and Zoro are speaking to Road specifically, who has clearly been punished for his actions. Zoro seemingly scares Road by making a threat, with Road then saying something that catches Zoro and Luffy’s interests. Jarul also joins the conversation, which seems to be about Sun God Nika based on a panel highlighting a figure that looks like him.

One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans see Luffy continue focusing on eating despite the discussion, with the Giants then seemingly getting upset at Luffy for asking something. Based on the panels that follow, they seem to be discussing Loki and how much of a pain he was as a child. This seemingly also answers how Jarul got the sword through his head, with one Giant pointing to it while shouting some dialogue.

Luffy then suddenly beams up at the mention of something, which Zoro notices and is seemingly bothered by. The two are then seen speaking on the village outskirts, where Luffy appears to clue Zoro in on the deal he made with Loki. Focus then jumps ahead in time to Nami joining up with the pair, all of whom are now in a flying sailboat with Road rowing. As they approach Aurust Castle, Nami’s eyes indicate that her main concern is stealing some treasure.

One Piece chapter 1136 raw scans then jump to the Underworld, where Loki is laughing at “Shanks” and his ally about something. Shanks’ ally is introduced as Gunko, a Holy Knight, with her full design revealed. She wears a short blazer with very long sleeves, that she seemingly unravels into bandages with pointed arrows at their end via an unknown power. The two are then approached by a giant wolf from behind, but Gunko immediately captures it.

They appear to hold it hostage in front of Loki in an attempt to convince him to do whatever it is they’re asking him to. This is primarily evidenced by the fact that the wolf is left alive to flail and struggle rather than being killed immediately. However, Loki’s body language and facial expressions, as well as the stylization of his speech bubbles, suggests this to be an ineffective tactic as the issue ends.

